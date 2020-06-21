2571 Oneida St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Fantastic REMODELED Park Hill Home just 4 Blocks to Stapleton ~ Huge CORNER Lot ~ 2 beds, 1 bath, 2 car Garage ~ Lots of Living Space with a extra Family Room ~ Beautiful Newer Kitchen has Granite Counters, Tall Maple Cabinets and Newer Appliances ~ Wood Floors, New Windows, Central AC ~ Washer and Dryer included ~ Over-size 2-car detached Garage ~ Fenced Backyard ~ One Adult Dog under 40 lbs allowed with Owner's Approval (extra fee/deposit) ~ Easy Access to Stapleton, I-70, DIA, Lowry, and more.



LOCATION: Corner of 26th and Oneida St, Denver

AVAILABLE: June 30

RENT: $1895/month

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1895

TERM: 1 or 2 years . . . 2 year lease preferred



For a Showing contact PAUL at Investor's Realty at 303-618-6378



