All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2571 Oneida St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2571 Oneida St
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:31 AM

2571 Oneida St

2571 Oneida Street · (303) 618-6378
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2571 Oneida Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1005 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fantastic REMODELED Park Hill Home just 4 Blocks to Stapleton ~ Huge CORNER Lot ~ 2 beds, 1 bath, 2 car Garage ~ Lots of Living Space with a extra Family Room ~ Beautiful Newer Kitchen has Granite Counters, Tall Maple Cabinets and Newer Appliances ~ Wood Floors, New Windows, Central AC ~ Washer and Dryer included ~ Over-size 2-car detached Garage ~ Fenced Backyard ~ One Adult Dog under 40 lbs allowed with Owner's Approval (extra fee/deposit) ~ Easy Access to Stapleton, I-70, DIA, Lowry, and more.

LOCATION: Corner of 26th and Oneida St, Denver
AVAILABLE: June 30
RENT: $1895/month
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1895
TERM: 1 or 2 years . . . 2 year lease preferred

For a Showing contact PAUL at Investor's Realty at 303-618-6378

...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2571 Oneida St have any available units?
2571 Oneida St has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2571 Oneida St have?
Some of 2571 Oneida St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2571 Oneida St currently offering any rent specials?
2571 Oneida St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2571 Oneida St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2571 Oneida St is pet friendly.
Does 2571 Oneida St offer parking?
Yes, 2571 Oneida St does offer parking.
Does 2571 Oneida St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2571 Oneida St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2571 Oneida St have a pool?
No, 2571 Oneida St does not have a pool.
Does 2571 Oneida St have accessible units?
No, 2571 Oneida St does not have accessible units.
Does 2571 Oneida St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2571 Oneida St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2571 Oneida St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1325 Garfield
1325 N Garfield St.
Denver, CO 80206
Griffis Cherry Creek
350 S Jackson St
Denver, CO 80209
Wash Park Station
675 E Louisiana Ave
Denver, CO 80210
Berkshire Apartments
2335 S Race St
Denver, CO 80210
Redstone Ranch
4775 Argonne St
Denver, CO 80249
1284 Downing
1284 Downing St
Denver, CO 80218
Camden Belleview Station
6515 E Union Ave
Denver, CO 80237
Advenir at Lowry
8000 E 12th Ave
Denver, CO 80220

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity