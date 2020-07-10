2546 Yates Street

Amenities
Renovated Duplex in Unbeatable Sloan's Lake Location!
AVAILABILITY DATE: July 8, 2020 with flexible start dates.
PET RESTRICTIONS: 1 Dog permitted with size and breed approval
• Property Description •
* Updated kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counter tops
* Fenced backyard (shared with attached unit)
* Walking distance to Sloan's Lake!!!
* Spacious bedroom
* 1 covered car-port space with additional storage
* Washer & Dryer included
GARAGE/PARKING: 1 Car-port space + street parking
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash and Water
AIR CONDITIONING: N/A
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: Unknown
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).
TENANT FEES: $75 Leasing Fee. If pets are permitted, $250 one-time Pet Fee. $500 pet deposit will apply.
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*