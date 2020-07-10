2546 Yates Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking garage

Renovated Duplex in Unbeatable Sloan's Lake Location!



AVAILABILITY DATE: July 8, 2020 with flexible start dates.

PET RESTRICTIONS: 1 Dog permitted with size and breed approval



• Property Description •



* Updated kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counter tops

* Fenced backyard (shared with attached unit)

* Walking distance to Sloan's Lake!!!

* Spacious bedroom

* 1 covered car-port space with additional storage

* Washer & Dryer included



GARAGE/PARKING: 1 Car-port space + street parking

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash and Water

AIR CONDITIONING: N/A

LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.

AVERAGE UTILITY COST: Unknown



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).

TENANT FEES: $75 Leasing Fee. If pets are permitted, $250 one-time Pet Fee. $500 pet deposit will apply.

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*