2546 Yates Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:36 PM

2546 Yates Street

2546 Yates Street · No Longer Available
Location

2546 Yates Street, Denver, CO 80212
Sloan Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
Renovated Duplex in Unbeatable Sloan's Lake Location!

AVAILABILITY DATE: July 8, 2020 with flexible start dates.
PET RESTRICTIONS: 1 Dog permitted with size and breed approval

• Property Description •

* Updated kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counter tops
* Fenced backyard (shared with attached unit)
* Walking distance to Sloan's Lake!!!
* Spacious bedroom
* 1 covered car-port space with additional storage
* Washer & Dryer included

GARAGE/PARKING: 1 Car-port space + street parking
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash and Water
AIR CONDITIONING: N/A
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: Unknown

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).
TENANT FEES: $75 Leasing Fee. If pets are permitted, $250 one-time Pet Fee. $500 pet deposit will apply.
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

