2544 W 39th Ave.

Sunnyside unit with private parking & storage - Property Id: 165597



Interested parties must answer the questionnaire prior to a showing.

Recently renovated unit with private off-street parking and storage!

- Kitchen has beautiful granite countertops and gas stove

- Open floorplan with large living room

- Beautifully stained & refinished hardwood flooring in bedrooms and living room

- Energy-efficient! Newer double pane windows and newer furnace

- 24 sf secure storage shed unit included!

- One private off-street parking spaces 5 steps from the back door

- On-site shared laundry facility

- Water and trash pickup included in rent

- Tenant responsible for electric / gas, cable TV and internet

- 5 minutes from downtown! New Leevers Locavore market 1/2 block away. Conveniently located near all the hottest restaurants, bars, fitness facilities, markets and sporting venues in Denver

- No Section 8. No smoking. One cat accepted with add'l fee and add'l rent. $35 app fee per applicant. Employment and rental references required.

No Dogs Allowed



