2544 W 39th Ave.
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:22 AM

2544 W 39th Ave

2544 West 39th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2544 West 39th Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Sunnyside unit with private parking & storage - Property Id: 165597

Interested parties must answer the questionnaire prior to a showing.
Recently renovated unit with private off-street parking and storage!
- Kitchen has beautiful granite countertops and gas stove
- Open floorplan with large living room
- Beautifully stained & refinished hardwood flooring in bedrooms and living room
- Energy-efficient! Newer double pane windows and newer furnace
- 24 sf secure storage shed unit included!
- One private off-street parking spaces 5 steps from the back door
- On-site shared laundry facility
- Water and trash pickup included in rent
- Tenant responsible for electric / gas, cable TV and internet
- 5 minutes from downtown! New Leevers Locavore market 1/2 block away. Conveniently located near all the hottest restaurants, bars, fitness facilities, markets and sporting venues in Denver
- No Section 8. No smoking. One cat accepted with add'l fee and add'l rent. $35 app fee per applicant. Employment and rental references required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/165597
Property Id 165597

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5482544)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2544 W 39th Ave have any available units?
2544 W 39th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2544 W 39th Ave have?
Some of 2544 W 39th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2544 W 39th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2544 W 39th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2544 W 39th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2544 W 39th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2544 W 39th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2544 W 39th Ave offers parking.
Does 2544 W 39th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2544 W 39th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2544 W 39th Ave have a pool?
No, 2544 W 39th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2544 W 39th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2544 W 39th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2544 W 39th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2544 W 39th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

