2544 W 39th Ave.

Amenities
Sunnyside unit with private parking & storage - Property Id: 165597
Interested parties must answer the questionnaire prior to a showing.
Recently renovated unit with private off-street parking and storage!
- Kitchen has beautiful granite countertops and gas stove
- Open floorplan with large living room
- Beautifully stained & refinished hardwood flooring in bedrooms and living room
- Energy-efficient! Newer double pane windows and newer furnace
- 24 sf secure storage shed unit included!
- One private off-street parking spaces 5 steps from the back door
- On-site shared laundry facility
- Water and trash pickup included in rent
- Tenant responsible for electric / gas, cable TV and internet
- 5 minutes from downtown! New Leevers Locavore market 1/2 block away. Conveniently located near all the hottest restaurants, bars, fitness facilities, markets and sporting venues in Denver
- No Section 8. No smoking. One cat accepted with add'l fee and add'l rent. $35 app fee per applicant. Employment and rental references required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/165597
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5482544)