Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2538 Julian Street
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:31 AM

2538 Julian Street

2538 Julian Street · No Longer Available
Location

2538 Julian Street, Denver, CO 80211
Sloan Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2br/1ba Cute Highlands Home - Property Id: 87336

AVAILABLE 04/05/2020 (latest move-in is 5/20/2020)

LEASE TERM: 12 months

DESCRIPTION:
-2br/1ba
-Updated kitchen and bathroom.
-Queen beds fit easily in both bedrooms. A king bed would fit in one of the rooms, but it's tight
-Washer/dryer in unit.
-Private fenced-in yard/patio.
-On street parking. There is a one-car, detached garage. However, I'm using it for storage at the moment. I plan on clearing the garage within 1-2 months and then you could have the option to rent that garage from me for an additional $80 a month

LOCATION:
-Blocks away from restaurants and shops on 32nd and Lowell
-Walking distance from Safeway and Sloan's Lake
-Are you familiar with the neighborhood? It's the best. Great restaurants within walking distance.

APPLICATION PROCESS: Credit check ($25 fee). $1600 deposit and first month's rent ($1600) due upon signing of lease.

DOGS: 1 Medium/Small Dog okay

INTERESTED?
-Text/call Jess at 720.339.5111 or email Jess through the email on this post.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/87336
Property Id 87336

(RLNE5715178)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2538 Julian Street have any available units?
2538 Julian Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2538 Julian Street have?
Some of 2538 Julian Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2538 Julian Street currently offering any rent specials?
2538 Julian Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2538 Julian Street pet-friendly?
No, 2538 Julian Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2538 Julian Street offer parking?
Yes, 2538 Julian Street offers parking.
Does 2538 Julian Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2538 Julian Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2538 Julian Street have a pool?
No, 2538 Julian Street does not have a pool.
Does 2538 Julian Street have accessible units?
No, 2538 Julian Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2538 Julian Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2538 Julian Street has units with dishwashers.
