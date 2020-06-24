2538 Julian Street

Amenities
2br/1ba Cute Highlands Home - Property Id: 87336
AVAILABLE 04/05/2020 (latest move-in is 5/20/2020)
LEASE TERM: 12 months
DESCRIPTION:
-2br/1ba
-Updated kitchen and bathroom.
-Queen beds fit easily in both bedrooms. A king bed would fit in one of the rooms, but it's tight
-Washer/dryer in unit.
-Private fenced-in yard/patio.
-On street parking. There is a one-car, detached garage. However, I'm using it for storage at the moment. I plan on clearing the garage within 1-2 months and then you could have the option to rent that garage from me for an additional $80 a month
LOCATION:
-Blocks away from restaurants and shops on 32nd and Lowell
-Walking distance from Safeway and Sloan's Lake
-Are you familiar with the neighborhood? It's the best. Great restaurants within walking distance.
APPLICATION PROCESS: Credit check ($25 fee). $1600 deposit and first month's rent ($1600) due upon signing of lease.
DOGS: 1 Medium/Small Dog okay
INTERESTED?
-Text/call Jess at 720.339.5111 or email Jess through the email on this post.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/87336
(RLNE5715178)