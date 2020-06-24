2538 Julian Street

Amenities

2br/1ba Cute Highlands Home - Property Id: 87336



AVAILABLE 04/05/2020 (latest move-in is 5/20/2020)



LEASE TERM: 12 months



DESCRIPTION:

-2br/1ba

-Updated kitchen and bathroom.

-Queen beds fit easily in both bedrooms. A king bed would fit in one of the rooms, but it's tight

-Washer/dryer in unit.

-Private fenced-in yard/patio.

-On street parking. There is a one-car, detached garage. However, I'm using it for storage at the moment. I plan on clearing the garage within 1-2 months and then you could have the option to rent that garage from me for an additional $80 a month



LOCATION:

-Blocks away from restaurants and shops on 32nd and Lowell

-Walking distance from Safeway and Sloan's Lake

-Are you familiar with the neighborhood? It's the best. Great restaurants within walking distance.



APPLICATION PROCESS: Credit check ($25 fee). $1600 deposit and first month's rent ($1600) due upon signing of lease.



DOGS: 1 Medium/Small Dog okay



INTERESTED?

-Text/call Jess at 720.339.5111 or email Jess through the email on this post.

