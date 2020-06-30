2535 East Alameda Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage hot tub

East Alameda Circle is a small street situated in arguably the most prestigious neighborhood in Denver: The Polo Grounds. Homes in this area sell for millions, rarely does a chance like this come up to lease in this neighborhood! The Polo Grounds of Cherry Creek feature a country feel, yet in the middle of everything Denvers best has to offer. Enjoy living in walking distance to Cherry Creek Mall, Cherry Creek Trail, Whole Foods, restaurants, groceries, playgrounds and parks.



From the street you can see this well-kept rancher boasts a lovely yard, mature trees, a huge front porch and gorgeous craftsman front door. Enter the formal entryway and notice the expanse and luxury this home affords. Built in the classic 50's era and over 3,000 square feet, this home has elegantly defined spaces perfect for ease of living and effortless entertaining.



The living room features hardwood floors, beautiful white woodwork, a beautiful large picture window. The open-concept kitchen boasts custom cherry cabinets, travertine floors, granite counter tops, stainless appliances and gas cook top. The master is sprawling with room for a king bed and separate sitting area. The walk-in closet is complete with custom organizers sure to fit the most extensive wardrobes. The spa like, 5-piece master bath features a soaking tub with walk in shower and towel warmer.



All bathrooms are newly remodeled, and windows adorned with custom plantation shutters throughout. The quiet backyard has plenty of space and privacy while the remodeled patio makes relaxing a breeze!



Homes in this area rarely come available, Polo Grounds is the pinnacle of convenience and prestige in Cherry Creek and Denver. Schedule your private tour today!



Contact Drew for Showing

505-692-0206

Drew@SophisticatedProperties.com

Sophisticated Properties, a division of Swan Realty



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2535-e-alameda-cir-denver-co-80209-usa/cc77bb11-02f2-4a67-a9c2-c38c5f380594



(RLNE5203618)