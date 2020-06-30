All apartments in Denver
Last updated January 24 2020

2535 East Alameda Circle

2535 East Alameda Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2535 East Alameda Circle, Denver, CO 80209
Belcaro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
hot tub
East Alameda Circle is a small street situated in arguably the most prestigious neighborhood in Denver: The Polo Grounds. Homes in this area sell for millions, rarely does a chance like this come up to lease in this neighborhood! The Polo Grounds of Cherry Creek feature a country feel, yet in the middle of everything Denvers best has to offer. Enjoy living in walking distance to Cherry Creek Mall, Cherry Creek Trail, Whole Foods, restaurants, groceries, playgrounds and parks.

From the street you can see this well-kept rancher boasts a lovely yard, mature trees, a huge front porch and gorgeous craftsman front door. Enter the formal entryway and notice the expanse and luxury this home affords. Built in the classic 50's era and over 3,000 square feet, this home has elegantly defined spaces perfect for ease of living and effortless entertaining.

The living room features hardwood floors, beautiful white woodwork, a beautiful large picture window. The open-concept kitchen boasts custom cherry cabinets, travertine floors, granite counter tops, stainless appliances and gas cook top. The master is sprawling with room for a king bed and separate sitting area. The walk-in closet is complete with custom organizers sure to fit the most extensive wardrobes. The spa like, 5-piece master bath features a soaking tub with walk in shower and towel warmer.

All bathrooms are newly remodeled, and windows adorned with custom plantation shutters throughout. The quiet backyard has plenty of space and privacy while the remodeled patio makes relaxing a breeze!

Homes in this area rarely come available, Polo Grounds is the pinnacle of convenience and prestige in Cherry Creek and Denver. Schedule your private tour today!

Contact Drew for Showing
505-692-0206
Drew@SophisticatedProperties.com
Sophisticated Properties, a division of Swan Realty

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2535-e-alameda-cir-denver-co-80209-usa/cc77bb11-02f2-4a67-a9c2-c38c5f380594

(RLNE5203618)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2535 East Alameda Circle have any available units?
2535 East Alameda Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2535 East Alameda Circle have?
Some of 2535 East Alameda Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2535 East Alameda Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2535 East Alameda Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2535 East Alameda Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2535 East Alameda Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2535 East Alameda Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2535 East Alameda Circle offers parking.
Does 2535 East Alameda Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2535 East Alameda Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2535 East Alameda Circle have a pool?
No, 2535 East Alameda Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2535 East Alameda Circle have accessible units?
No, 2535 East Alameda Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2535 East Alameda Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2535 East Alameda Circle has units with dishwashers.

