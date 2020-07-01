All apartments in Denver
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:23 PM

2525 15th St 3I

2525 15th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2525 15th Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit 3I Available 02/01/20 Newly renovated condo in LoHi! - Property Id: 207418

Beautifully renovated 1 bedroom in LoHi! Walk everywhere, the Highlands and all it's activity/restaurants are literally right next door. Or walk across the bridge into Downtown Denver! You are close to everything! The energy is palpable, or you can enjoy reading a book in your deck!

Furnished or unfurnished.

Pet friendly.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/207418
Property Id 207418

(RLNE5477964)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2525 15th St 3I have any available units?
2525 15th St 3I doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2525 15th St 3I have?
Some of 2525 15th St 3I's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2525 15th St 3I currently offering any rent specials?
2525 15th St 3I is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2525 15th St 3I pet-friendly?
Yes, 2525 15th St 3I is pet friendly.
Does 2525 15th St 3I offer parking?
No, 2525 15th St 3I does not offer parking.
Does 2525 15th St 3I have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2525 15th St 3I offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2525 15th St 3I have a pool?
No, 2525 15th St 3I does not have a pool.
Does 2525 15th St 3I have accessible units?
No, 2525 15th St 3I does not have accessible units.
Does 2525 15th St 3I have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2525 15th St 3I has units with dishwashers.

