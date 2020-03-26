250 S Garfield Street

Amenities

Luxury living without the maintenance in the heart of Cherry Creek. Located within minutes of major attractions, shopping, dining and parks. Immaculate 2 story townhome with 2 car garage. Approx 2,000 sq ft of well loved living space. Main floor entry with custom touches and conversational pieces. Large living room with fireplace, extended patio with doors to bring in the light and airy feel. Formal dining room with stately light fixtures. Gourmet kitchen with leathered countertops, double ovens and quaint eat in area. Unbelievable amounts of storage with the wall to wall pantry. Office is located right off the living room with custom lighting. Full bath and bedroom tucked away in the corner for privacy. Seamless walk in shower and upgraded vanity along with the travertine tiles makes this bathroom feel modern, yet native. Large patio is great for entertaining- especially during the summer months when you can leave the patio doors open and enjoy the wide open feel of both the exterior and interior. Upstairs master bedroom takes up nearly the entire floor. Huge bedroom with fireplace, walk through closet with 2 entries and 5 piece, private bath. You'll find another private patio off the master. Large windows and french doors surround this unit filling it with natural light. This is a beautiful home. It's simply waiting for you to move in. This is not a pet friendly home- service animals are not considered pets.