Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

250 S Garfield Street

250 South Garfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

250 South Garfield Street, Denver, CO 80209
Cherry Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Luxury living without the maintenance in the heart of Cherry Creek. Located within minutes of major attractions, shopping, dining and parks. Immaculate 2 story townhome with 2 car garage. Approx 2,000 sq ft of well loved living space. Main floor entry with custom touches and conversational pieces. Large living room with fireplace, extended patio with doors to bring in the light and airy feel. Formal dining room with stately light fixtures. Gourmet kitchen with leathered countertops, double ovens and quaint eat in area. Unbelievable amounts of storage with the wall to wall pantry. Office is located right off the living room with custom lighting. Full bath and bedroom tucked away in the corner for privacy. Seamless walk in shower and upgraded vanity along with the travertine tiles makes this bathroom feel modern, yet native. Large patio is great for entertaining- especially during the summer months when you can leave the patio doors open and enjoy the wide open feel of both the exterior and interior. Upstairs master bedroom takes up nearly the entire floor. Huge bedroom with fireplace, walk through closet with 2 entries and 5 piece, private bath. You'll find another private patio off the master. Large windows and french doors surround this unit filling it with natural light. This is a beautiful home. It's simply waiting for you to move in. This is not a pet friendly home- service animals are not considered pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 S Garfield Street have any available units?
250 S Garfield Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 250 S Garfield Street have?
Some of 250 S Garfield Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 S Garfield Street currently offering any rent specials?
250 S Garfield Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 S Garfield Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 250 S Garfield Street is pet friendly.
Does 250 S Garfield Street offer parking?
Yes, 250 S Garfield Street does offer parking.
Does 250 S Garfield Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 250 S Garfield Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 S Garfield Street have a pool?
No, 250 S Garfield Street does not have a pool.
Does 250 S Garfield Street have accessible units?
No, 250 S Garfield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 250 S Garfield Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 250 S Garfield Street has units with dishwashers.
