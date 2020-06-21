2484 S Cook St

Amenities
AVAIL 08/14/2020
10 - 12 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS
This is a charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in the Heart of Observatory park and close to the University Hills shopping center. Easy access to Colorado Blvd, University Blvd, Hampden Ave, and I-25! Close to DU campus and tons of restaurants and shops within walking distance!
This beautiful home has hardwood floors, 1 car garage, large fenced in backyard with a storage shed and a very large unfinished basement with an extra room/office space/den. Walking distance to grocery stores, restaurants, and parks.
Appliances Included:
Refrigerator
Stove/Oven
Dishwasher
Washer/Dryer
Air Conditioner
Sorry, Not Available as Student Housing!
Sorry, Strict No Pets!
For Showings, call or text Oliver @ 630-390-6650 or email Oliver@NewAgeRE.com
To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.
We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing contact listed.