Last updated June 6 2020 at 7:30 AM

2484 S Cook St

2484 South Cook Street · (630) 390-6650
Location

2484 South Cook Street, Denver, CO 80210
University Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 755 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAIL 08/14/2020

10 - 12 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS

This is a charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in the Heart of Observatory park and close to the University Hills shopping center. Easy access to Colorado Blvd, University Blvd, Hampden Ave, and I-25! Close to DU campus and tons of restaurants and shops within walking distance!

This beautiful home has hardwood floors, 1 car garage, large fenced in backyard with a storage shed and a very large unfinished basement with an extra room/office space/den. Walking distance to grocery stores, restaurants, and parks.

Appliances Included:
Refrigerator
Stove/Oven
Dishwasher
Washer/Dryer
Air Conditioner

Sorry, Not Available as Student Housing!

Sorry, Strict No Pets!

For Showings, call or text Oliver @ 630-390-6650 or email Oliver@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing contact listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2484 S Cook St have any available units?
2484 S Cook St has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2484 S Cook St have?
Some of 2484 S Cook St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2484 S Cook St currently offering any rent specials?
2484 S Cook St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2484 S Cook St pet-friendly?
No, 2484 S Cook St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2484 S Cook St offer parking?
Yes, 2484 S Cook St does offer parking.
Does 2484 S Cook St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2484 S Cook St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2484 S Cook St have a pool?
No, 2484 S Cook St does not have a pool.
Does 2484 S Cook St have accessible units?
No, 2484 S Cook St does not have accessible units.
Does 2484 S Cook St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2484 S Cook St has units with dishwashers.
