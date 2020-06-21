2484 S Cook St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

AVAIL 08/14/2020



10 - 12 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS



This is a charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in the Heart of Observatory park and close to the University Hills shopping center. Easy access to Colorado Blvd, University Blvd, Hampden Ave, and I-25! Close to DU campus and tons of restaurants and shops within walking distance!



This beautiful home has hardwood floors, 1 car garage, large fenced in backyard with a storage shed and a very large unfinished basement with an extra room/office space/den. Walking distance to grocery stores, restaurants, and parks.



Appliances Included:

Refrigerator

Stove/Oven

Dishwasher

Washer/Dryer

Air Conditioner



Sorry, Not Available as Student Housing!



Sorry, Strict No Pets!



For Showings, call or text Oliver @ 630-390-6650 or email Oliver@NewAgeRE.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing contact listed.