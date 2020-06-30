2482 W Caithness Pl 15

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking yoga bike storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill bike storage yoga

Quiet studio in Denver Highlands - Property Id: 209654



Clean, light, non-smoking studio apartment on the east side of the second floor in a quiet 2-story building in East Highlands. One assigned off-street parking space and extra locked hallway storage closet. Dishwasher and microwave. Coin washer and dryer in the building. Heat, trash and water paid. Tenant courtyard with BBQ grill and bike rack.

Excellent location - Walk to Core Power Yoga, area restaurants and LoDo amenities.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/209654

Property Id 209654



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5497464)