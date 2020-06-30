All apartments in Denver
2482 W Caithness Pl 15
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:45 PM

2482 W Caithness Pl 15

2482 West Caithness Place · No Longer Available
Location

2482 West Caithness Place, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
yoga
bike storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
yoga
Quiet studio in Denver Highlands - Property Id: 209654

Clean, light, non-smoking studio apartment on the east side of the second floor in a quiet 2-story building in East Highlands. One assigned off-street parking space and extra locked hallway storage closet. Dishwasher and microwave. Coin washer and dryer in the building. Heat, trash and water paid. Tenant courtyard with BBQ grill and bike rack.
Excellent location - Walk to Core Power Yoga, area restaurants and LoDo amenities.
No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
