2482 W Caithness Pl 15

Quiet studio in Denver Highlands - Property Id: 209654
Clean, light, non-smoking studio apartment on the east side of the second floor in a quiet 2-story building in East Highlands. One assigned off-street parking space and extra locked hallway storage closet. Dishwasher and microwave. Coin washer and dryer in the building. Heat, trash and water paid. Tenant courtyard with BBQ grill and bike rack.
Excellent location - Walk to Core Power Yoga, area restaurants and LoDo amenities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/209654
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5497464)