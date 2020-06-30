All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 29 2020 at 8:51 PM

2473 S Sherman Street

2473 South Sherman Street · No Longer Available
Location

2473 South Sherman Street, Denver, CO 80210
Rosedale

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
2 bedroom 1 bath ranch style home, REMODELED KITCHEN, refinished hardwood floors, washer/dryer included, large 2 car detached garage, fenced yard. Small DOG okay w/ additional $300 Deposit. NO CATS. You will need to go to the following link to register pet/ assisted animal https://www.petscreening.com/referral/KjBnIIggX3nd NO SMOKING. TRASH PAID BY OWNER. Near Porters & Swedish Hospitals, University of Denver & park. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], A PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2473 S Sherman Street have any available units?
2473 S Sherman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2473 S Sherman Street have?
Some of 2473 S Sherman Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2473 S Sherman Street currently offering any rent specials?
2473 S Sherman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2473 S Sherman Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2473 S Sherman Street is pet friendly.
Does 2473 S Sherman Street offer parking?
Yes, 2473 S Sherman Street offers parking.
Does 2473 S Sherman Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2473 S Sherman Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2473 S Sherman Street have a pool?
Yes, 2473 S Sherman Street has a pool.
Does 2473 S Sherman Street have accessible units?
No, 2473 S Sherman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2473 S Sherman Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2473 S Sherman Street has units with dishwashers.

