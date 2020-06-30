2473 S Sherman Street

Amenities
2 bedroom 1 bath ranch style home, REMODELED KITCHEN, refinished hardwood floors, washer/dryer included, large 2 car detached garage, fenced yard. Small DOG okay w/ additional $300 Deposit. NO CATS. You will need to go to the following link to register pet/ assisted animal https://www.petscreening.com/referral/KjBnIIggX3nd NO SMOKING. TRASH PAID BY OWNER. Near Porters & Swedish Hospitals, University of Denver & park. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], A PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY.