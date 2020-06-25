All apartments in Denver
2468 Marion St
Last updated June 20 2020 at 12:53 AM

2468 Marion St

2468 South Marion Street · (720) 500-6473
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2468 South Marion Street, Denver, CO 80210
University

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1778 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This unique home has everything you’re looking for. Four bedrooms, two full bathrooms, one car detached garage, spacious private yard, and stellar location. This home features two entrances with a full basement apartment, perfect for an in-law suite. Upgrades include: Beautiful wood flooring, updated bathrooms, and tasteful lighting/ceiling fans throughout. This space is great for roommates and family! You can’t beat the location- close to plenty of shops, restaurants, Platt Park, Denver University, and DU Light Rail Access to DTC or Downtown.

Home is available 8/1. Security deposit is same as rent. Home is pet friendly. Pet deposit is $300 for first, $200 for each additional. Appliances are included. Utilities are tenant responsibility. Please call for more information!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2468 Marion St have any available units?
2468 Marion St has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2468 Marion St have?
Some of 2468 Marion St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2468 Marion St currently offering any rent specials?
2468 Marion St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2468 Marion St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2468 Marion St is pet friendly.
Does 2468 Marion St offer parking?
Yes, 2468 Marion St offers parking.
Does 2468 Marion St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2468 Marion St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2468 Marion St have a pool?
No, 2468 Marion St does not have a pool.
Does 2468 Marion St have accessible units?
No, 2468 Marion St does not have accessible units.
Does 2468 Marion St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2468 Marion St does not have units with dishwashers.
