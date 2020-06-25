2468 Marion St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan

This unique home has everything you’re looking for. Four bedrooms, two full bathrooms, one car detached garage, spacious private yard, and stellar location. This home features two entrances with a full basement apartment, perfect for an in-law suite. Upgrades include: Beautiful wood flooring, updated bathrooms, and tasteful lighting/ceiling fans throughout. This space is great for roommates and family! You can’t beat the location- close to plenty of shops, restaurants, Platt Park, Denver University, and DU Light Rail Access to DTC or Downtown.



Home is available 8/1. Security deposit is same as rent. Home is pet friendly. Pet deposit is $300 for first, $200 for each additional. Appliances are included. Utilities are tenant responsibility. Please call for more information!