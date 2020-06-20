All apartments in Denver
2451 S University Blvd A1
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

2451 S University Blvd A1

2451 South University Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2451 South University Boulevard, Denver, CO 80210
University Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
hot tub
Luxury Studio at University Park - Property Id: 145140

at el ier

noun

a workshop or studio, especially one used by an artist or designer

Live life inspired at Atelier at University Park.

Only a few can be one of the first to call Atelier home. Atelier is a new development nestled in the premier DU Neighborhood. Conveniently located 10 minutes from downtown, 10 minutes from the Denver Tech Center and only 3.5 miles to the exclusive Cherry Creek Shopping Center. Public Transportation and access to DIA is close at hand with the University Light Rail Station minutes away.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/145140
Property Id 145140

(RLNE5468787)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2451 S University Blvd A1 have any available units?
2451 S University Blvd A1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2451 S University Blvd A1 have?
Some of 2451 S University Blvd A1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2451 S University Blvd A1 currently offering any rent specials?
2451 S University Blvd A1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2451 S University Blvd A1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2451 S University Blvd A1 is pet friendly.
Does 2451 S University Blvd A1 offer parking?
No, 2451 S University Blvd A1 does not offer parking.
Does 2451 S University Blvd A1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2451 S University Blvd A1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2451 S University Blvd A1 have a pool?
No, 2451 S University Blvd A1 does not have a pool.
Does 2451 S University Blvd A1 have accessible units?
No, 2451 S University Blvd A1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2451 S University Blvd A1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2451 S University Blvd A1 has units with dishwashers.

