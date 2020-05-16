2322 Decatur St Unit 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking garage

Stunning 3BD, 2.5BA Townhouse with Garage Parking and Private Rooftop Terrace - Located in one of Denver's most desirable neighborhoods, this Jefferson Park home has everything you could ask for. The main floor of the home offers an open concept layout, with an abundance of natural sunlight. Walk up to the third floor with the main bedrooms, and a common area bathroom. The master bedroom offers dual closets, large floor plan and a master suite. The third bedroom/ office space can be found on the first floor of the home with an attached powder room, spacious closet and a walk out to the front garden. Schedule a showing at keyrenterdenver,com.



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Pets Negotiable

*There is a monthly $50 HOA fee, which includes water, sewer, trash, and snow removal.

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 10% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 100% of one month's rent

*Leasing Representative: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

720-739-3000



(RLNE5424584)