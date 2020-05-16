All apartments in Denver
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:45 PM

2322 Decatur St Unit 3

2322 Decatur Street · No Longer Available
Location

2322 Decatur Street, Denver, CO 80211
Jefferson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
Stunning 3BD, 2.5BA Townhouse with Garage Parking and Private Rooftop Terrace - Located in one of Denver's most desirable neighborhoods, this Jefferson Park home has everything you could ask for. The main floor of the home offers an open concept layout, with an abundance of natural sunlight. Walk up to the third floor with the main bedrooms, and a common area bathroom. The master bedroom offers dual closets, large floor plan and a master suite. The third bedroom/ office space can be found on the first floor of the home with an attached powder room, spacious closet and a walk out to the front garden. Schedule a showing at keyrenterdenver,com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets Negotiable
*There is a monthly $50 HOA fee, which includes water, sewer, trash, and snow removal.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 10% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 100% of one month's rent
*Leasing Representative: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE5424584)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2322 Decatur St Unit 3 have any available units?
2322 Decatur St Unit 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2322 Decatur St Unit 3 have?
Some of 2322 Decatur St Unit 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2322 Decatur St Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
2322 Decatur St Unit 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2322 Decatur St Unit 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2322 Decatur St Unit 3 is pet friendly.
Does 2322 Decatur St Unit 3 offer parking?
Yes, 2322 Decatur St Unit 3 offers parking.
Does 2322 Decatur St Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2322 Decatur St Unit 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2322 Decatur St Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 2322 Decatur St Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 2322 Decatur St Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 2322 Decatur St Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2322 Decatur St Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2322 Decatur St Unit 3 has units with dishwashers.

