Denver, CO
2313 E. 5th Ave
Last updated May 31 2019 at 4:05 AM

2313 E. 5th Ave

2313 East 5th Avenue · No Longer Available
Denver
Cherry Creek
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

2313 East 5th Avenue, Denver, CO 80206
Cherry Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Cherry Creek North!! One of Denver's hottest neighborhoods. Just blocks to all CC North's restaurants and boutiques.

Remodeled with hardwood floors, new paint, new bath, with skylight and a great floor plan with an antique fireplace. Plenty of basement storage.
Hardwood floors, Balcony, deck, patio, Fireplace, washer/dryer in unit. Street parking.

Small front porch as well as a fenced in back patio with access gate. This home is in the Denver's #1 School District. The nearest schools are Bromwell, Morey and East.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2313 E. 5th Ave have any available units?
2313 E. 5th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2313 E. 5th Ave have?
Some of 2313 E. 5th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2313 E. 5th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2313 E. 5th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2313 E. 5th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2313 E. 5th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2313 E. 5th Ave offer parking?
No, 2313 E. 5th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2313 E. 5th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2313 E. 5th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2313 E. 5th Ave have a pool?
No, 2313 E. 5th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2313 E. 5th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2313 E. 5th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2313 E. 5th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2313 E. 5th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
