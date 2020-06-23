2313 E. 5th Ave

Amenities
Cherry Creek North!! One of Denver's hottest neighborhoods. Just blocks to all CC North's restaurants and boutiques.
Remodeled with hardwood floors, new paint, new bath, with skylight and a great floor plan with an antique fireplace. Plenty of basement storage.
Hardwood floors, Balcony, deck, patio, Fireplace, washer/dryer in unit. Street parking.
Small front porch as well as a fenced in back patio with access gate. This home is in the Denver's #1 School District. The nearest schools are Bromwell, Morey and East.