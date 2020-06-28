2286 S Saint Paul St

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Ranch house in DU area. Main floor has newly refinished hardwood floors. Includes: living room, dining area, 2 good sized bedrooms with good sized closets, and kitchen with fridge/stove and pantry. Finished basement has LARGE family room, 1 non-conforming bedroom, laundry room with full sized washer/dryer hookups and 1/2 bath. Great yard, detached garage with rear parking area. NO SMOKING. Small dog permitted with $300 Pet Deposit. 6 to 12 month lease term available. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], A PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY.