Last updated August 29 2019 at 5:35 PM

2286 S Saint Paul St

2286 South St Paul Street · No Longer Available
Location

2286 South St Paul Street, Denver, CO 80210
University Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Ranch house in DU area. Main floor has newly refinished hardwood floors. Includes: living room, dining area, 2 good sized bedrooms with good sized closets, and kitchen with fridge/stove and pantry. Finished basement has LARGE family room, 1 non-conforming bedroom, laundry room with full sized washer/dryer hookups and 1/2 bath. Great yard, detached garage with rear parking area. NO SMOKING. Small dog permitted with $300 Pet Deposit. 6 to 12 month lease term available. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], A PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2286 S Saint Paul St have any available units?
2286 S Saint Paul St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2286 S Saint Paul St have?
Some of 2286 S Saint Paul St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2286 S Saint Paul St currently offering any rent specials?
2286 S Saint Paul St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2286 S Saint Paul St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2286 S Saint Paul St is pet friendly.
Does 2286 S Saint Paul St offer parking?
Yes, 2286 S Saint Paul St offers parking.
Does 2286 S Saint Paul St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2286 S Saint Paul St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2286 S Saint Paul St have a pool?
Yes, 2286 S Saint Paul St has a pool.
Does 2286 S Saint Paul St have accessible units?
No, 2286 S Saint Paul St does not have accessible units.
Does 2286 S Saint Paul St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2286 S Saint Paul St does not have units with dishwashers.
