Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

2260 S. Lafayette St.

2260 South Lafayette Street · (970) 500-5527
Location

2260 South Lafayette Street, Denver, CO 80210
University

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2260 S. Lafayette St. · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1115 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
online portal
Great Home with Fenced Back Yard Near DU! - Available for a 1 or 2 Year Lease

Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.

Great Location near Denver University. In between Wash Park, Harvard Gulch and all the restaurants along Evans.
This property features a modern kitchen with stainless appliances, wood floors, a garage and a 3 season front porch. There is also a large fence back yard and a 1 car garage.
One bedroom in the basement is non-conforming.

HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR
*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.
*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.

APPLICATION DETAILS
*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.
*Water, sewer, stormwater, and trash removal will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.
*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.
*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.

TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required. *Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com
*Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No Large or Dangerous Dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.
*Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply

RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!
*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:
*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)
*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

Pioneer Property Management

4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

RentMeDenver.com

(RLNE5831040)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2260 S. Lafayette St. have any available units?
2260 S. Lafayette St. has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2260 S. Lafayette St. have?
Some of 2260 S. Lafayette St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2260 S. Lafayette St. currently offering any rent specials?
2260 S. Lafayette St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2260 S. Lafayette St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2260 S. Lafayette St. is pet friendly.
Does 2260 S. Lafayette St. offer parking?
Yes, 2260 S. Lafayette St. does offer parking.
Does 2260 S. Lafayette St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2260 S. Lafayette St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2260 S. Lafayette St. have a pool?
No, 2260 S. Lafayette St. does not have a pool.
Does 2260 S. Lafayette St. have accessible units?
No, 2260 S. Lafayette St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2260 S. Lafayette St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2260 S. Lafayette St. has units with dishwashers.
