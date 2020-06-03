Amenities

My three roommates and I are looking to sublet our house from July-December of 2018. Its on Franklin and Iliff (2257 S Franklin St.) 3 blocks from DU! Its a cute house with...

3-car garage

Lots of windows and natural lighting

Living and dining room

Storage shed

Large fenced backyard

New roof and furnace

2 full bathrooms

4 big bedrooms

Appliances include: washer, dryer, and dishwasher

Possibility of being furnished

A great landlord willing to do any repairs and pays for trash fees

Only $650 per person each month with 4 people! So $2600/month total. Close to restaurants, shopping, Starbucks, RTD Lines, and the Light Rail in a safe, friendly neighborhood. We are looking for groups or individuals, please reach out to me if interested!