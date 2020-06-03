All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2257 S Franklin St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2257 S Franklin St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2257 S Franklin St.

2257 South Franklin Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
University
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2257 South Franklin Street, Denver, CO 80210
University

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
Property Amenities
garage
My three roommates and I are looking to sublet our house from July-December of 2018. Its on Franklin and Iliff (2257 S Franklin St.) 3 blocks from DU! Its a cute house with...
3-car garage
Lots of windows and natural lighting
Living and dining room
Storage shed
Large fenced backyard
New roof and furnace
2 full bathrooms
4 big bedrooms
Appliances include: washer, dryer, and dishwasher
Possibility of being furnished
A great landlord willing to do any repairs and pays for trash fees
Only $650 per person each month with 4 people! So $2600/month total. Close to restaurants, shopping, Starbucks, RTD Lines, and the Light Rail in a safe, friendly neighborhood. We are looking for groups or individuals, please reach out to me if interested!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2257 S Franklin St. have any available units?
2257 S Franklin St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 2257 S Franklin St. currently offering any rent specials?
2257 S Franklin St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2257 S Franklin St. pet-friendly?
No, 2257 S Franklin St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2257 S Franklin St. offer parking?
Yes, 2257 S Franklin St. offers parking.
Does 2257 S Franklin St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2257 S Franklin St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2257 S Franklin St. have a pool?
No, 2257 S Franklin St. does not have a pool.
Does 2257 S Franklin St. have accessible units?
No, 2257 S Franklin St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2257 S Franklin St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2257 S Franklin St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 2257 S Franklin St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2257 S Franklin St. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Best Cities for Pets 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Theo
985 N Albion St
Denver, CO 80220
The Modern Apartment Homes
6301 W Hampton Ave
Denver, CO 80227
The Grand
1707 Chestnut Pl
Denver, CO 80202
Monaco Lakes
6165 E Iliff Ave
Denver, CO 80222
The Crossing Apartment Homes
13500 Albrook Dr
Denver, CO 80239
Metropolis
1011 Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO 80206
South Josephine Apartments
2085 S Josephine St
Denver, CO 80210
Griffis North Union
2975 Huron Street
Denver, CO 80202

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University