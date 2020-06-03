All apartments in Denver
2245 Blake Street
Last updated May 21 2020 at 5:39 PM

2245 Blake Street

2245 Blake Street
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2245 Blake Street, Denver, CO 80205
Five Points

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit Apt A · Avail. now

$2,175

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1001 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
This gorgeous 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom loft in Downtown Denver will welcome you with 1,001 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, an island, and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, an office/study room, and access to the community fitness center. Parking for this property is a reserved parking spot.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the balcony. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Lawson Park. Also nearby are Coors Field, 5 Points, ViewHouse Ballpark, Snooze, Empower Field at Mile High, 16th St Mall, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and I-70.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes water, sewer, gas, trash, yard care, and snow removal.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2245 Blake Street have any available units?
2245 Blake Street has a unit available for $2,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2245 Blake Street have?
Some of 2245 Blake Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2245 Blake Street currently offering any rent specials?
2245 Blake Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2245 Blake Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2245 Blake Street is pet friendly.
Does 2245 Blake Street offer parking?
Yes, 2245 Blake Street does offer parking.
Does 2245 Blake Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2245 Blake Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2245 Blake Street have a pool?
No, 2245 Blake Street does not have a pool.
Does 2245 Blake Street have accessible units?
No, 2245 Blake Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2245 Blake Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2245 Blake Street does not have units with dishwashers.
