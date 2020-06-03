2245 Blake Street ·

Amenities

This gorgeous 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom loft in Downtown Denver will welcome you with 1,001 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, an island, and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, an office/study room, and access to the community fitness center. Parking for this property is a reserved parking spot.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the balcony. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Lawson Park. Also nearby are Coors Field, 5 Points, ViewHouse Ballpark, Snooze, Empower Field at Mile High, 16th St Mall, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and I-70.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water, sewer, gas, trash, yard care, and snow removal.



