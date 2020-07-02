All apartments in Denver
2233 S St Paul Street

2233 South Saint Paul Street · (303) 242-8980
Location

2233 South Saint Paul Street, Denver, CO 80210
University Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 2233 S St Paul Street · Avail. now

$3,395

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Brick 5BR/2BA House in University Park! Coming late July! - 2233 S St. Paul St, Denver, CO 80210 - Coming late July!

Location! This awesome all brick house has a full yard with great outdoor spaces. 2 bedrooms upstairs and 3 downstairs, or one can be used as a second living room. 2 off street parking spots! Also close to South Broadway restaurants, shopping, etc., and just 2 miles to Washington Park! Please be aware that Colorado law prohibits more then 3 unrelated parties to live in the same house together.

Features:
- Close to DU!
- Complete kitchen
- Washer/dryer included
- Half block from Observatory Park
- Fenced yard
- Single car garage, parking for 3!
- Patio area and covered deck
- Original fireplaces
- Mature trees

Rent: $3,395
Utilities: Tenant responsible
Deposit: $3,395
Application: $45
Dogs allowed (breed restrictions). $250 deposit + $25/month pet rent

Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate.

Apply now!

To schedule your showing call, text or email Dave Wells at: (720) 295-1661 or Dave.wells@realatlas.com

(RLNE5870253)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2233 S St Paul Street have any available units?
2233 S St Paul Street has a unit available for $3,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2233 S St Paul Street have?
Some of 2233 S St Paul Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2233 S St Paul Street currently offering any rent specials?
2233 S St Paul Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2233 S St Paul Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2233 S St Paul Street is pet friendly.
Does 2233 S St Paul Street offer parking?
Yes, 2233 S St Paul Street offers parking.
Does 2233 S St Paul Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2233 S St Paul Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2233 S St Paul Street have a pool?
No, 2233 S St Paul Street does not have a pool.
Does 2233 S St Paul Street have accessible units?
No, 2233 S St Paul Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2233 S St Paul Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2233 S St Paul Street does not have units with dishwashers.
