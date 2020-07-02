2233 S St Paul Street

Amenities
Beautiful Brick 5BR/2BA House in University Park! Coming late July! - 2233 S St. Paul St, Denver, CO 80210 - Coming late July!
Location! This awesome all brick house has a full yard with great outdoor spaces. 2 bedrooms upstairs and 3 downstairs, or one can be used as a second living room. 2 off street parking spots! Also close to South Broadway restaurants, shopping, etc., and just 2 miles to Washington Park! Please be aware that Colorado law prohibits more then 3 unrelated parties to live in the same house together.
Features:
- Close to DU!
- Complete kitchen
- Washer/dryer included
- Half block from Observatory Park
- Fenced yard
- Single car garage, parking for 3!
- Patio area and covered deck
- Original fireplaces
- Mature trees
Rent: $3,395
Utilities: Tenant responsible
Deposit: $3,395
Application: $45
Dogs allowed (breed restrictions). $250 deposit + $25/month pet rent
Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate.
To schedule your showing call, text or email Dave Wells at: (720) 295-1661 or Dave.wells@realatlas.com
