2233 S St Paul Street

Beautiful Brick 5BR/2BA House in University Park! Coming late July! - 2233 S St. Paul St, Denver, CO 80210 - Coming late July!



Location! This awesome all brick house has a full yard with great outdoor spaces. 2 bedrooms upstairs and 3 downstairs, or one can be used as a second living room. 2 off street parking spots! Also close to South Broadway restaurants, shopping, etc., and just 2 miles to Washington Park! Please be aware that Colorado law prohibits more then 3 unrelated parties to live in the same house together.



Features:

- Close to DU!

- Complete kitchen

- Washer/dryer included

- Half block from Observatory Park

- Fenced yard

- Single car garage, parking for 3!

- Patio area and covered deck

- Original fireplaces

- Mature trees



Rent: $3,395

Utilities: Tenant responsible

Deposit: $3,395

Application: $45

Dogs allowed (breed restrictions). $250 deposit + $25/month pet rent



Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate.



To schedule your showing call, text or email Dave Wells at: (720) 295-1661 or Dave.wells@realatlas.com



