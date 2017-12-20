All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

2233 Poplar Street

2233 Poplar Street · No Longer Available
Location

2233 Poplar Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Park Hill will welcome you with 855 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances. Other great features of this home include wall/window air conditioning, a cozy living room, main floor bath, washer and dryer in unit, and a crawl space. Parking for this property is a reserved parking spot.

Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the patio, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Fred Thomas Park. Also nearby are Walgreens, Buffalo Wild Wings, Ross, Walmart, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-70.

Nearby schools include Ashley Elementary School, Denver School of Arts, and Johnson and Wales University.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit. Please note, dogs over 30 pounds require deposit of $1,000. Smaller animals, a pet deposit of $500.

Rent includes trash and recycling.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2233 Poplar Street have any available units?
2233 Poplar Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2233 Poplar Street have?
Some of 2233 Poplar Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2233 Poplar Street currently offering any rent specials?
2233 Poplar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2233 Poplar Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2233 Poplar Street is pet friendly.
Does 2233 Poplar Street offer parking?
Yes, 2233 Poplar Street offers parking.
Does 2233 Poplar Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2233 Poplar Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2233 Poplar Street have a pool?
No, 2233 Poplar Street does not have a pool.
Does 2233 Poplar Street have accessible units?
No, 2233 Poplar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2233 Poplar Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2233 Poplar Street does not have units with dishwashers.
