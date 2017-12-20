2233 Poplar Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking stainless steel air conditioning

This lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Park Hill will welcome you with 855 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances. Other great features of this home include wall/window air conditioning, a cozy living room, main floor bath, washer and dryer in unit, and a crawl space. Parking for this property is a reserved parking spot.



Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the patio, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Fred Thomas Park. Also nearby are Walgreens, Buffalo Wild Wings, Ross, Walmart, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-70.



Nearby schools include Ashley Elementary School, Denver School of Arts, and Johnson and Wales University.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit. Please note, dogs over 30 pounds require deposit of $1,000. Smaller animals, a pet deposit of $500.



Rent includes trash and recycling.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



