2222 E 37th Ave

This 1931 spacious open concept duplex offers 1600 +/- sqft of living space, nearly double most rentals in the Denver Metro area. A new renovation with lots of natural light has old world charm with modern amenities and fine finishes. Stainless steel appliances include: fridge, stove, dishwasher, and microwave; also provided are garbage disposal, washer, dryer and utility sink. Other fine finishes are slab granite counter tops, natural oak hardwood cabinets, original hardwood floors, glass tiles, brushed nickel finish on kitchen and bath fixtures, and a modern dining room chandelier. This 2-bedroom, 2 living room (one up one down), 1 bath, 1 car garage duplex is near convenient commuting: I-70, I-25, RTD (Blake Street Station downtown to airport), bus lines (24 University Blvd, 34 Bruce Randolph Avenue), 3.6 miles to downtown Denver and a stroll around Russell Square Park one block away.

Walk Score: 74, Transit Score: 47, Bike Score: 80

No Pets Allowed



