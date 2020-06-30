All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2222 E 37th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2222 E 37th Ave
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

2222 E 37th Ave

2222 East 37th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2222 East 37th Avenue, Denver, CO 80205
Cole

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 11/01/19 Old World Charm Modern Amenities - Property Id: 163244

This 1931 spacious open concept duplex offers 1600 +/- sqft of living space, nearly double most rentals in the Denver Metro area. A new renovation with lots of natural light has old world charm with modern amenities and fine finishes. Stainless steel appliances include: fridge, stove, dishwasher, and microwave; also provided are garbage disposal, washer, dryer and utility sink. Other fine finishes are slab granite counter tops, natural oak hardwood cabinets, original hardwood floors, glass tiles, brushed nickel finish on kitchen and bath fixtures, and a modern dining room chandelier. This 2-bedroom, 2 living room (one up one down), 1 bath, 1 car garage duplex is near convenient commuting: I-70, I-25, RTD (Blake Street Station downtown to airport), bus lines (24 University Blvd, 34 Bruce Randolph Avenue), 3.6 miles to downtown Denver and a stroll around Russell Square Park one block away.
Walk Score: 74, Transit Score: 47, Bike Score: 80
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/163244p
Property Id 163244

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5187010)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2222 E 37th Ave have any available units?
2222 E 37th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2222 E 37th Ave have?
Some of 2222 E 37th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2222 E 37th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2222 E 37th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2222 E 37th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2222 E 37th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2222 E 37th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2222 E 37th Ave offers parking.
Does 2222 E 37th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2222 E 37th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2222 E 37th Ave have a pool?
No, 2222 E 37th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2222 E 37th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2222 E 37th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2222 E 37th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2222 E 37th Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Croft
7200 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80224
Sova
1901 North Grant Street
Denver, CO 80203
Mosaic Apartments
7100 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80224
Gables Residences
300 South Monroe Street
Denver, CO 80209
Pearl Apartments
7571 Technology Way
Denver, CO 80237
Aperture
1777 Williams St
Denver, CO 80218
RedPeak Platt Park Townhomes
1131 South Sherman Street
Denver, CO 80210
7575 Town Center
7575 E 29th Pl
Denver, CO 80238

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University