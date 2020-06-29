222 S Decatur St

Amenities
Available 06/01/20 Decatur Upper Level Unit - Property Id: 248979
Welcome Home!
Move into this updated unit! Cozy and convenient location! Located off of Federal and Alameda - 6th ave, I25, and I70 are all 5-10 minutes away. Enjoy a 5 minute drive to SoBo bars and restaurants or a 15 minute drive to the Highlands/Lodo. Small neighborhood feel with access to big city living..oh don't forget the mountains that are a short drive away!
Neighborhood is quiet, neighbors are super friendly. Starbucks right down the road. This is one unit in a 2 unit home.. second unit is a basement studio that is also being rented out. Inquire if you'd like both units (2 kitchens, additional 3/4 bathroom!)
Rent includes ALL UTILITIES AND 1 CAR GARAGE PARKING! If interested, reach out and lets set up a tour. Owner has plans to install new fence and turf in backyard for all tenants to enjoy as well as their DOGGOS! This is perfect for a couple and their fury friend or a small family.
