222 S Decatur St

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Available 06/01/20 Decatur Upper Level Unit - Property Id: 248979



Welcome Home!



Move into this updated unit! Cozy and convenient location! Located off of Federal and Alameda - 6th ave, I25, and I70 are all 5-10 minutes away. Enjoy a 5 minute drive to SoBo bars and restaurants or a 15 minute drive to the Highlands/Lodo. Small neighborhood feel with access to big city living..oh don't forget the mountains that are a short drive away!



Neighborhood is quiet, neighbors are super friendly. Starbucks right down the road. This is one unit in a 2 unit home.. second unit is a basement studio that is also being rented out. Inquire if you'd like both units (2 kitchens, additional 3/4 bathroom!)



Rent includes ALL UTILITIES AND 1 CAR GARAGE PARKING! If interested, reach out and lets set up a tour. Owner has plans to install new fence and turf in backyard for all tenants to enjoy as well as their DOGGOS! This is perfect for a couple and their fury friend or a small family.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248979

Property Id 248979



(RLNE5659995)