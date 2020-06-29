All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:07 AM

222 S Decatur St

222 South Decatur Street · No Longer Available
Location

222 South Decatur Street, Denver, CO 80219
Valverde

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Available 06/01/20 Decatur Upper Level Unit - Property Id: 248979

Welcome Home!

Move into this updated unit! Cozy and convenient location! Located off of Federal and Alameda - 6th ave, I25, and I70 are all 5-10 minutes away. Enjoy a 5 minute drive to SoBo bars and restaurants or a 15 minute drive to the Highlands/Lodo. Small neighborhood feel with access to big city living..oh don't forget the mountains that are a short drive away!

Neighborhood is quiet, neighbors are super friendly. Starbucks right down the road. This is one unit in a 2 unit home.. second unit is a basement studio that is also being rented out. Inquire if you'd like both units (2 kitchens, additional 3/4 bathroom!)

Rent includes ALL UTILITIES AND 1 CAR GARAGE PARKING! If interested, reach out and lets set up a tour. Owner has plans to install new fence and turf in backyard for all tenants to enjoy as well as their DOGGOS! This is perfect for a couple and their fury friend or a small family.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248979
Property Id 248979

(RLNE5659995)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 S Decatur St have any available units?
222 S Decatur St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 222 S Decatur St have?
Some of 222 S Decatur St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 S Decatur St currently offering any rent specials?
222 S Decatur St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 S Decatur St pet-friendly?
Yes, 222 S Decatur St is pet friendly.
Does 222 S Decatur St offer parking?
Yes, 222 S Decatur St offers parking.
Does 222 S Decatur St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 222 S Decatur St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 S Decatur St have a pool?
No, 222 S Decatur St does not have a pool.
Does 222 S Decatur St have accessible units?
No, 222 S Decatur St does not have accessible units.
Does 222 S Decatur St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 222 S Decatur St has units with dishwashers.

How much should you be paying for rent?

