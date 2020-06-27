All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2211 S Quitman Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2211 S Quitman Way
Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:44 AM

2211 S Quitman Way

2211 South Quitman Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2211 South Quitman Street, Denver, CO 80219
Harvey Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Renovation of this Ranch Style Home across From Harvey Park. This 2,346 Sq. Ft. Home has been remodeled from top to bottom. The kitchen has new cabinetry, SS appliances, granite and access to the covered patio and fenced back yard! Vaulted Ceilings, light and airy is the great room and dining area. Master suite was remodeled from two bedrooms to one extra large master suite and an enormous walk-in closet. The lower level has a recreation room and two large non-conforming bedrooms, new over-sized walk in shower in the 3/4 bath on this level. The exterior has lovely landscaping and an covered carport with storage shed. Enjoy all your weekends at the beautiful Harvey Park located a stone throw away. This 4 Bed/Two Bath is ready for July 5th weekend. Small Dog may be negotiable with strict guidelines. Call Linda for showings at 303-994-2689. Go to rentdenvernow.com to make application, all adults 18 and over must make application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2211 S Quitman Way have any available units?
2211 S Quitman Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2211 S Quitman Way have?
Some of 2211 S Quitman Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2211 S Quitman Way currently offering any rent specials?
2211 S Quitman Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2211 S Quitman Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2211 S Quitman Way is pet friendly.
Does 2211 S Quitman Way offer parking?
Yes, 2211 S Quitman Way offers parking.
Does 2211 S Quitman Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2211 S Quitman Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2211 S Quitman Way have a pool?
No, 2211 S Quitman Way does not have a pool.
Does 2211 S Quitman Way have accessible units?
No, 2211 S Quitman Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2211 S Quitman Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2211 S Quitman Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dayton Crossing
2570 S Dayton Way
Denver, CO 80231
The Atrii
5100 Leetsdale Dr
Denver, CO 80246
Loretto Heights
3400 South Lowell Boulevard
Denver, CO 80236
Via
828 Broadway
Denver, CO 80203
Aperture
1777 Williams St
Denver, CO 80218
Carlisle on the Parc
995 Humboldt St
Denver, CO 80218
The Pullman
1959 Wewatta Street
Denver, CO 80202
White Palace
1 E Bayaud Ave
Denver, CO 80209

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University