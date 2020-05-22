All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 2 2019 at 9:23 AM

21210 E 42nd Ave

21210 East 42nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

21210 East 42nd Avenue, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bed 3 bath home in Green Valley Ranch! - Beautiful 3 bed 3 bath home in Green Valley Ranch. Newer construction, built in 1997. Open first floor plan with vaulted ceiling makes home feel larger then disclosed square footage. Gas fireplace perfect for Colorado winters and AC to handle the hot summers. Updated stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Newer carpet and paint throughout and quartz counter tops in kitchen and baths. Large master with en suite bathroom and walk-in closet. Washer dryer included. 2 car garage. Large private backyard perfect for spending time with family and friends. Convenient to the airport, I-70 and 225. Don't miss out on this standout home in Green Valley Ranch!

-updated appliances
-large master bedroom
-gas fireplace
-air conditioning
-open concept
-vaulted ceilings
-2 car garage
-large backyard

Applications are available online for your convenience!

-$45 to apply per adult
-ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply.

Rental Terms
Rent: $2050
Deposit: $2050
Utilities: Tenant is responsible for all utilities
Pet Fee: $250 per pet (non-refundable)
Pet Rent: $25/pet/month

Please email or text to schedule your tour today!

Dave.Wells@realatlas.com
720-295-1661

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21210 E 42nd Ave have any available units?
21210 E 42nd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 21210 E 42nd Ave have?
Some of 21210 E 42nd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21210 E 42nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
21210 E 42nd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21210 E 42nd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 21210 E 42nd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 21210 E 42nd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 21210 E 42nd Ave offers parking.
Does 21210 E 42nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21210 E 42nd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21210 E 42nd Ave have a pool?
No, 21210 E 42nd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 21210 E 42nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 21210 E 42nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 21210 E 42nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 21210 E 42nd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
