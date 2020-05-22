21210 E 42nd Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bed 3 bath home in Green Valley Ranch! - Beautiful 3 bed 3 bath home in Green Valley Ranch. Newer construction, built in 1997. Open first floor plan with vaulted ceiling makes home feel larger then disclosed square footage. Gas fireplace perfect for Colorado winters and AC to handle the hot summers. Updated stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Newer carpet and paint throughout and quartz counter tops in kitchen and baths. Large master with en suite bathroom and walk-in closet. Washer dryer included. 2 car garage. Large private backyard perfect for spending time with family and friends. Convenient to the airport, I-70 and 225. Don't miss out on this standout home in Green Valley Ranch!



-updated appliances

-large master bedroom

-gas fireplace

-air conditioning

-open concept

-vaulted ceilings

-2 car garage

-large backyard



Applications are available online for your convenience!



-$45 to apply per adult

-ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply.



Rental Terms

Rent: $2050

Deposit: $2050

Utilities: Tenant is responsible for all utilities

Pet Fee: $250 per pet (non-refundable)

Pet Rent: $25/pet/month



Please email or text to schedule your tour today!



Dave.Wells@realatlas.com

720-295-1661



(RLNE4893990)