Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage pet friendly

21208 East 50th Ave Available 09/01/19 Amazing 6 bedroom Single Family Home -Coming Soon - Located in Denver conveniently close to Denver International Airport. Best Home in development with Open floor plan with a grand first floor level that boasts an open layout, study, formal dining room and a grand family room that opens to the spectacular kitchen with a large island that can host the whole family! On the main level, you will also find a secondary bedroom and full bath. Upstairs the master suite with five piece bath and walk-in closet! The second floor also hosts 3 secondary bedrooms with a full bathroom. Downstairs you'll find a sprawling finished basement with over 1600 square feet, one bedroom, and one full bath. Quarter Acre Fenced Corner Lot on Cul-de-Sac, concrete patio, 3 Car Finished Garage with extra wide side for larger vehicle or RV. Home is by a golf course, minutes away from the airport, has a community pool.



Please call Delicia at 303-722-4900 x 2 for more information and to schedule a showing.



The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting wwwParksideRM.com All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. Apply online at www.ParksideRM.com



Qualifications: 600 or above credit score, verifiable income; no evictions. No smoking inside the property.



No Cats Allowed



