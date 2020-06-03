All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 21208 East 50th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
21208 East 50th Ave
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

21208 East 50th Ave

21208 East 50th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Green Valley Ranch
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

21208 East 50th Avenue, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
21208 East 50th Ave Available 09/01/19 Amazing 6 bedroom Single Family Home -Coming Soon - Located in Denver conveniently close to Denver International Airport. Best Home in development with Open floor plan with a grand first floor level that boasts an open layout, study, formal dining room and a grand family room that opens to the spectacular kitchen with a large island that can host the whole family! On the main level, you will also find a secondary bedroom and full bath. Upstairs the master suite with five piece bath and walk-in closet! The second floor also hosts 3 secondary bedrooms with a full bathroom. Downstairs you'll find a sprawling finished basement with over 1600 square feet, one bedroom, and one full bath. Quarter Acre Fenced Corner Lot on Cul-de-Sac, concrete patio, 3 Car Finished Garage with extra wide side for larger vehicle or RV. Home is by a golf course, minutes away from the airport, has a community pool.

Please call Delicia at 303-722-4900 x 2 for more information and to schedule a showing.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting wwwParksideRM.com All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. Apply online at www.ParksideRM.com

Qualifications: 600 or above credit score, verifiable income; no evictions. No smoking inside the property.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5070259)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21208 East 50th Ave have any available units?
21208 East 50th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 21208 East 50th Ave have?
Some of 21208 East 50th Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21208 East 50th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
21208 East 50th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21208 East 50th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 21208 East 50th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 21208 East 50th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 21208 East 50th Ave offers parking.
Does 21208 East 50th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21208 East 50th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21208 East 50th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 21208 East 50th Ave has a pool.
Does 21208 East 50th Ave have accessible units?
No, 21208 East 50th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 21208 East 50th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 21208 East 50th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Theo
985 N Albion St
Denver, CO 80220
MileHouse
6750 E Chenango Ave
Denver, CO 80237
Cedar Run
888 S Oneida St
Denver, CO 80224
AMLI Denargo Market
2525 Wewatta Way
Denver, CO 80216
Alexan Arapahoe Square
550 Park Avenue West
Denver, CO 80205
Modera Observatory Park
1910 S Josephine St
Denver, CO 80210
7/S Denver Haus
175 E 7th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
Monaco Row
4665 S Monaco St
Denver, CO 80237

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University