Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2111 S Bannock St

2111 South Bannock Street · (303) 638-0168
Location

2111 South Bannock Street, Denver, CO 80223
Overland

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $2395 · Avail. now

$2,395

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Updated 3 bed home in great Location! - Property Id: 309761

Nicely updated 3 bedroom 1 bath just a block from Santa Fe. Master bedroom has large walk in closet. Central air conditioning to stay cool during those hot summer days! Outdoor seating area in front of home, and off street parking for 4 vehicles. Only 10 minutes from downtown Denver, easy access to public transportation. Walking distance to Evans Station light rail on Santa Fe, bus stops on Evans and Broadway. Close to restaurants, craft breweries and more!
On site parking available. Unfurnished.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2111-s-bannock-st-denver-co/309761
Property Id 309761

(RLNE5953041)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2111 S Bannock St have any available units?
2111 S Bannock St has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2111 S Bannock St have?
Some of 2111 S Bannock St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2111 S Bannock St currently offering any rent specials?
2111 S Bannock St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2111 S Bannock St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2111 S Bannock St is pet friendly.
Does 2111 S Bannock St offer parking?
Yes, 2111 S Bannock St offers parking.
Does 2111 S Bannock St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2111 S Bannock St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2111 S Bannock St have a pool?
No, 2111 S Bannock St does not have a pool.
Does 2111 S Bannock St have accessible units?
No, 2111 S Bannock St does not have accessible units.
Does 2111 S Bannock St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2111 S Bannock St does not have units with dishwashers.
