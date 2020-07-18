Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Updated 3 bed home in great Location! - Property Id: 309761



Nicely updated 3 bedroom 1 bath just a block from Santa Fe. Master bedroom has large walk in closet. Central air conditioning to stay cool during those hot summer days! Outdoor seating area in front of home, and off street parking for 4 vehicles. Only 10 minutes from downtown Denver, easy access to public transportation. Walking distance to Evans Station light rail on Santa Fe, bus stops on Evans and Broadway. Close to restaurants, craft breweries and more!

On site parking available. Unfurnished.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2111-s-bannock-st-denver-co/309761

Property Id 309761



(RLNE5953041)