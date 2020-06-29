All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

21025 E. 49th Ave

21025 East 49th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

21025 East 49th Avenue, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

Property Amenities
GVR RANCH - Property Id: 221460

Beautiful, ranch style home in Green Valley Ranch. Perfect for any professional (Flight Crew) who works, commutes, and/or frequently visits/travels to Colorado; as this property is 10 miles away from Denver International Airport and major hotels including the Marriott's new Gaylord. Private french door entryway; deck; and gated backyard facing open field to public pathways and golf course. Enjoy warmth of gas fireplace; magnificent window views; and a very large kitchen with conjoining living room area. Utilities (water, heat, electricity) included. Partially furnished. Several public transportation (RTD bus/train) options nearby. Move-in- ready. Must see!!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/221460
Property Id 221460

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5534833)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21025 E. 49th Ave have any available units?
21025 E. 49th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 21025 E. 49th Ave have?
Some of 21025 E. 49th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21025 E. 49th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
21025 E. 49th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21025 E. 49th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 21025 E. 49th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 21025 E. 49th Ave offer parking?
No, 21025 E. 49th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 21025 E. 49th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21025 E. 49th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21025 E. 49th Ave have a pool?
No, 21025 E. 49th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 21025 E. 49th Ave have accessible units?
No, 21025 E. 49th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 21025 E. 49th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21025 E. 49th Ave has units with dishwashers.
