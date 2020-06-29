21025 E. 49th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautiful, ranch style home in Green Valley Ranch. Perfect for any professional (Flight Crew) who works, commutes, and/or frequently visits/travels to Colorado; as this property is 10 miles away from Denver International Airport and major hotels including the Marriott's new Gaylord. Private french door entryway; deck; and gated backyard facing open field to public pathways and golf course. Enjoy warmth of gas fireplace; magnificent window views; and a very large kitchen with conjoining living room area. Utilities (water, heat, electricity) included. Partially furnished. Several public transportation (RTD bus/train) options nearby. Move-in- ready. Must see!!!

No Pets Allowed



