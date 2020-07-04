All apartments in Denver
2101 Delgany St B3.2

2101 Delgany Street · No Longer Available
Location

2101 Delgany Street, Denver, CO 80216
River North Art District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Luxury Two Bedroom in Ballpark - Property Id: 145332

Start with an energized urban neighborhood. Add a luxury property with an eclectic modern style. Pile on perks like a year-round pool with an indoor/outdoor cabana, fireplace and grills, gated dog run, and a rooftop deck with unmatched views of Coors Field, Downtown Denver, and the Rocky Mountains. Not to mention spacious floor plans with dramatic 9- and 12-foot ceilings, large windows and luxury finishes. Mix it all together and you've got The Casey: a premiere community located in Denver's dynamic Union Station North neighborhood, directly adjacent to Coors Field and the bustling Union Station communities. The Casey's unique location combines the best of both worlds; a neighborhood setting just outside of the hustle and bustle of downtown, with easy access to all that Downtown Denver has to offer!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/145332p
Property Id 145332

(RLNE5364695)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2101 Delgany St B3.2 have any available units?
2101 Delgany St B3.2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2101 Delgany St B3.2 have?
Some of 2101 Delgany St B3.2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2101 Delgany St B3.2 currently offering any rent specials?
2101 Delgany St B3.2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2101 Delgany St B3.2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2101 Delgany St B3.2 is pet friendly.
Does 2101 Delgany St B3.2 offer parking?
No, 2101 Delgany St B3.2 does not offer parking.
Does 2101 Delgany St B3.2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2101 Delgany St B3.2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2101 Delgany St B3.2 have a pool?
Yes, 2101 Delgany St B3.2 has a pool.
Does 2101 Delgany St B3.2 have accessible units?
No, 2101 Delgany St B3.2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2101 Delgany St B3.2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2101 Delgany St B3.2 has units with dishwashers.

