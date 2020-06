Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly recently renovated

Remodeled CUTE home with fenced yard 3 BR 1.5 bath - Remodeled 3 bedroom 1.5 bath ranch style home with granite counters, large fenced yard, newer windows, fresh paint and new flooring. Close to downtown and light rail. Washer and dryer included.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities.



Pets allowed with non-refundable deposit and a monthly pet rent.



Rent is $1850.00 and security deposit is $1850.00



Available 10/10/19



