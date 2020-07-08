2092 North Clarkson Street

Amenities
Close proximity to downtown, walking distance to light rail station at 26th & Welton, restaurants, bars, grocery store, City Park, St. Luke's, St. Joseph's and Rocky Mountain Cancer Center. You can't miss this opportunity! Must see!
Light-filled interior with 5 skylights - newly refinished wood floors, renovated bathroom, maple cabinets and newly upgraded backyard - excellent for BBQ's and relaxing - Lots of Storage in private basement including in-unit laundry - 950 sq ft living plus partial basement.
Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard.
Utilities included: water, trash and recycling.
Virtual tour:
Front Room, Bedrooms: https://vimeo.com/419670236/d1be8959f5
Bathroom, back room, kitchen: https://vimeo.com/419668529/50ce94d14c
Back Yard: https://vimeo.com/419668279/373fe7acd3
Basement and Laundry https://vimeo.com/419669778/e5ba4ac87c