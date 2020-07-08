All apartments in Denver
2092 North Clarkson Street

2092 Clarkson Street · No Longer Available
Location

2092 Clarkson Street, Denver, CO 80205
Five Points

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
cats allowed
Close proximity to downtown, walking distance to light rail station at 26th & Welton, restaurants, bars, grocery store, City Park, St. Luke's, St. Joseph's and Rocky Mountain Cancer Center. You can't miss this opportunity! Must see!

Light-filled interior with 5 skylights - newly refinished wood floors, renovated bathroom, maple cabinets and newly upgraded backyard - excellent for BBQ's and relaxing - Lots of Storage in private basement including in-unit laundry - 950 sq ft living plus partial basement.

Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard.

Utilities included: water, trash and recycling.
Virtual tour:
Front Room, Bedrooms: https://vimeo.com/419670236/d1be8959f5

Bathroom, back room, kitchen: https://vimeo.com/419668529/50ce94d14c

Back Yard: https://vimeo.com/419668279/373fe7acd3

Basement and Laundry https://vimeo.com/419669778/e5ba4ac87c

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2092 North Clarkson Street have any available units?
2092 North Clarkson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2092 North Clarkson Street have?
Some of 2092 North Clarkson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2092 North Clarkson Street currently offering any rent specials?
2092 North Clarkson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2092 North Clarkson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2092 North Clarkson Street is pet friendly.
Does 2092 North Clarkson Street offer parking?
No, 2092 North Clarkson Street does not offer parking.
Does 2092 North Clarkson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2092 North Clarkson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2092 North Clarkson Street have a pool?
No, 2092 North Clarkson Street does not have a pool.
Does 2092 North Clarkson Street have accessible units?
No, 2092 North Clarkson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2092 North Clarkson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2092 North Clarkson Street has units with dishwashers.

