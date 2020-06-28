All apartments in Denver
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:35 AM

20644 E. 41st Avenue

20644 East 41st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

20644 East 41st Avenue, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedroom + Loft, 2-Story Green Valley Ranch Home! - Welcome to this beautiful home in Green Valley Ranch! Great Home in desirable neighborhood! New carpet and paint, this home features living room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace, open kitchen with eat-in area, large family room, multipurpose room that can be used as a formal dining room, and laundry room with utility sink. Three bedrooms plus loft upstairs! Full-sized unfinished basement offers plenty of room for storage and recreation. Fenced backyard and 2 car attached garage. Easy access to Buckley Air Force Base, University of Colorado Hospital Complex, Children's Hospital, I-70 and I-225!
Available Now!

Please email Susan SusanH@StarsAndStripesHomes.com or call 720-226-6840 to schedule a showing.

Application Requirements:
640 or better credit score
No Eviction History
No Criminal History
Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent
$50.00 Per adult Application Fee
$150.00 Lease Administration Fee
$250.00 non-refundable pet fee and $35 per month pet rent; Dogs are case by case.

This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2361119)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20644 E. 41st Avenue have any available units?
20644 E. 41st Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 20644 E. 41st Avenue have?
Some of 20644 E. 41st Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20644 E. 41st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
20644 E. 41st Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20644 E. 41st Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 20644 E. 41st Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 20644 E. 41st Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 20644 E. 41st Avenue offers parking.
Does 20644 E. 41st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20644 E. 41st Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20644 E. 41st Avenue have a pool?
No, 20644 E. 41st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 20644 E. 41st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 20644 E. 41st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 20644 E. 41st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 20644 E. 41st Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
