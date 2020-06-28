20644 E. 41st Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bedroom + Loft, 2-Story Green Valley Ranch Home! - Welcome to this beautiful home in Green Valley Ranch! Great Home in desirable neighborhood! New carpet and paint, this home features living room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace, open kitchen with eat-in area, large family room, multipurpose room that can be used as a formal dining room, and laundry room with utility sink. Three bedrooms plus loft upstairs! Full-sized unfinished basement offers plenty of room for storage and recreation. Fenced backyard and 2 car attached garage. Easy access to Buckley Air Force Base, University of Colorado Hospital Complex, Children's Hospital, I-70 and I-225!

Available Now!



Please email Susan SusanH@StarsAndStripesHomes.com or call 720-226-6840 to schedule a showing.



Application Requirements:

640 or better credit score

No Eviction History

No Criminal History

Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent

$50.00 Per adult Application Fee

$150.00 Lease Administration Fee

$250.00 non-refundable pet fee and $35 per month pet rent; Dogs are case by case.



This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2361119)