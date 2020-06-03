20514 E 47th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 business center gym parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



"SPECIAL OFFER! GET A ONE TIME $300 MOVE-IN DISCOUNT FROM YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT IF YOU SIGN A LEASE AND MOVE IN ON OR BEFORE 6/15/2020!"



(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Located on the peaceful Green Valley Ranch neighborhood in Denver, this impressive 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms single-family home property rental is unfurnished.



The spacious interior has a polished hardwood and tile floor and a fireplace. Enjoy cooking a homemade meal in your kitchen, already equipped with fine cabinetry, glossy granite countertop, dishwasher, garbage disposal, oven/range, refrigerator, trash compactor, and microwave. Its ceiling fans, central A/C and electric heating keep the indoor temperature in constant comfort. An in-unit washer and dryer, ensure your laundry will be easy. The exterior has a landlord-maintained yard complete with a patio, deck, and balcony. A 2-car garage and 4 driveway parking are also included.



This is a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets (max of 2-3 pets) are also welcome but require a $500 pet deposit/pet. But, smoking is prohibited. The tenant must take responsibility for the water, internet, cable, electricity, landscaping, and gas. Trash and sewage will be handled by the landlord. Section 8 applicants are welcome to apply for this home.



Lastly, its near to and from the public transportation stops/hub, fitness center and business center. Come make this gorgeous home yours!



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: West Park and Town Center Park.



