All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 20514 E 47th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
20514 E 47th Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

20514 E 47th Avenue

20514 East 47th Avenue · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Green Valley Ranch
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

20514 East 47th Avenue, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,120

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1287 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
business center
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

"SPECIAL OFFER! GET A ONE TIME $300 MOVE-IN DISCOUNT FROM YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT IF YOU SIGN A LEASE AND MOVE IN ON OR BEFORE 6/15/2020!"

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Located on the peaceful Green Valley Ranch neighborhood in Denver, this impressive 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms single-family home property rental is unfurnished.

The spacious interior has a polished hardwood and tile floor and a fireplace. Enjoy cooking a homemade meal in your kitchen, already equipped with fine cabinetry, glossy granite countertop, dishwasher, garbage disposal, oven/range, refrigerator, trash compactor, and microwave. Its ceiling fans, central A/C and electric heating keep the indoor temperature in constant comfort. An in-unit washer and dryer, ensure your laundry will be easy. The exterior has a landlord-maintained yard complete with a patio, deck, and balcony. A 2-car garage and 4 driveway parking are also included.

This is a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets (max of 2-3 pets) are also welcome but require a $500 pet deposit/pet. But, smoking is prohibited. The tenant must take responsibility for the water, internet, cable, electricity, landscaping, and gas. Trash and sewage will be handled by the landlord. Section 8 applicants are welcome to apply for this home.

Lastly, its near to and from the public transportation stops/hub, fitness center and business center. Come make this gorgeous home yours!

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: West Park and Town Center Park.

(RLNE5661709)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20514 E 47th Avenue have any available units?
20514 E 47th Avenue has a unit available for $2,120 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 20514 E 47th Avenue have?
Some of 20514 E 47th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20514 E 47th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
20514 E 47th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20514 E 47th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 20514 E 47th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 20514 E 47th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 20514 E 47th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 20514 E 47th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20514 E 47th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20514 E 47th Avenue have a pool?
No, 20514 E 47th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 20514 E 47th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 20514 E 47th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 20514 E 47th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20514 E 47th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 20514 E 47th Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Muse Apartments
2270 S University Blvd
Denver, CO 80210
AMLI Park Avenue
755 E 19th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
MOTO Apartments
820 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203
Colorado Pointe
901 Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO 80206
Flats on 29th
455 29th St
Denver, CO 80205
Chamber Lofts
1726 Champa St
Denver, CO 80202
The Parc at Cherry Creek
7555 E Warren Dr
Denver, CO 80231
Whisper Sky
1755 S Beeler St
Denver, CO 80247

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity