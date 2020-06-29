Amenities
2015 E 20th Ave Available 09/11/20 Victorian Beauty! 3 bed/1.5 baths City Park West/Near East HIgh School - Available September 11th
This Victorian beauty in prime location is remodeled and ready for you. Inviting front porch, wood floors and vintage architectural details throughout exude charm.
Large family/dining room layout with faux fireplace. Spacious separate sitting room or office with swinging French doors that separate it from the living areas.
Remodeled kitchen with new appliances, kitchen island, pantry/storage and plenty of counter space for the family chef. Newer washer and dryer are located on the main floor laundry/mud room area and 1/2 bath make this floor plan so inviting.
Original wood staircase leads to 3 bedrooms and a large full bath featuring a claw foot tub and linen closet.
The front bedroom has an additional room that can be used as a sitting or dressing room. Small exterior Juliette balcony for show.
The other 2 bedrooms are spacious and have original sized closets. All bedrooms share a full bath with claw foot tub, large vanity and linen closet.
Wonderful small fenced in backyard with concrete parking pad.
A short distance to parks, dining/bars/shopping and hospitals
Great location for major transportation, bus, light rail and highways
Call to schedule a showing today! (Unit is tenant occupied please allow a minimum of 24/hrs for scheduling showings)
12 month lease minimum
NO smoking of ANY kind please
1st and security deposit to move in
$40 application fee per lease signer
Gas/Electric/Water/Sewer NOT included
Trash included
Pets may be allowed. Please inquire.
(RLNE2970315)