Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

2015 E 20th Ave

2015 East 20th Avenue · (303) 282-7271
Location

2015 East 20th Avenue, Denver, CO 80205
City Park West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2015 E 20th Ave · Avail. Sep 11

$2,800

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2015 E 20th Ave Available 09/11/20 Victorian Beauty! 3 bed/1.5 baths City Park West/Near East HIgh School - Available September 11th
This Victorian beauty in prime location is remodeled and ready for you. Inviting front porch, wood floors and vintage architectural details throughout exude charm.
Large family/dining room layout with faux fireplace. Spacious separate sitting room or office with swinging French doors that separate it from the living areas.
Remodeled kitchen with new appliances, kitchen island, pantry/storage and plenty of counter space for the family chef. Newer washer and dryer are located on the main floor laundry/mud room area and 1/2 bath make this floor plan so inviting.
Original wood staircase leads to 3 bedrooms and a large full bath featuring a claw foot tub and linen closet.
The front bedroom has an additional room that can be used as a sitting or dressing room. Small exterior Juliette balcony for show.
The other 2 bedrooms are spacious and have original sized closets. All bedrooms share a full bath with claw foot tub, large vanity and linen closet.
Wonderful small fenced in backyard with concrete parking pad.
A short distance to parks, dining/bars/shopping and hospitals
Great location for major transportation, bus, light rail and highways
Call to schedule a showing today! (Unit is tenant occupied please allow a minimum of 24/hrs for scheduling showings)
12 month lease minimum
NO smoking of ANY kind please
1st and security deposit to move in
$40 application fee per lease signer
Gas/Electric/Water/Sewer NOT included
Trash included
Pets may be allowed. Please inquire.

(RLNE2970315)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2015 E 20th Ave have any available units?
2015 E 20th Ave has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2015 E 20th Ave have?
Some of 2015 E 20th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2015 E 20th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2015 E 20th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2015 E 20th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2015 E 20th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2015 E 20th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2015 E 20th Ave offers parking.
Does 2015 E 20th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2015 E 20th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2015 E 20th Ave have a pool?
No, 2015 E 20th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2015 E 20th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2015 E 20th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2015 E 20th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2015 E 20th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
