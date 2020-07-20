All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 20061 Mitchell Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
20061 Mitchell Cir
Last updated August 15 2019 at 7:51 PM

20061 Mitchell Cir

20061 Mitchell Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Green Valley Ranch
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

20061 Mitchell Circle, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This immaculate home is perfect! Lovely and elegantly modern with hardwood throughout the main floor, newer carpet, neutral paint, custom tile, granite kitchen counters, fireplace, air conditioning. You will not be disappointed. It even saves on energy with the installed solar system. Plenty of windows, upstairs loft, and beautiful tile work contribute to the open and bright floor plan. Gorgeously updated kitchen appliances, countertops, and custom mosaic tile backsplash. The patio in the large back yard is perfect for entertaining and enjoying summer evenings. The unfinished basement adds extra storage space.

Located near public transit and just 15 minutes from Denver International Airport. Nearby shopping, coffee shops, restaurants, parks, and golf course. Conveniently located near I-70, E-470 and I-225 make for an ideal commute. Contact soon for a showing. This property will not stay available for long!

Pets allowed case by case. $250 pet fee plus $250 per pet additional deposit. No smoking. Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20061 Mitchell Cir have any available units?
20061 Mitchell Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 20061 Mitchell Cir have?
Some of 20061 Mitchell Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20061 Mitchell Cir currently offering any rent specials?
20061 Mitchell Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20061 Mitchell Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 20061 Mitchell Cir is pet friendly.
Does 20061 Mitchell Cir offer parking?
No, 20061 Mitchell Cir does not offer parking.
Does 20061 Mitchell Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20061 Mitchell Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20061 Mitchell Cir have a pool?
No, 20061 Mitchell Cir does not have a pool.
Does 20061 Mitchell Cir have accessible units?
No, 20061 Mitchell Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 20061 Mitchell Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 20061 Mitchell Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Red Owl
90 S Logan St
Denver, CO 80209
Edison At Rino
3063 North Brighton Boulevard
Denver, CO 80216
Liongate
90 Corona St
Denver, CO 80218
My Block Wash Park
255 Washington St
Denver, CO 80203
Apres Apartment Homes
1503 S Galena Way
Denver, CO 80247
1000 Grant
1000 Grant St
Denver, CO 80203
Emerson Lofts
777 Emerson St
Denver, CO 80218
1775 Federal
1775 Federal Boulevard
Denver, CO 80204

Similar Pages

Denver 1 Bedroom ApartmentsDenver 2 Bedroom Apartments
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Apartments
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University