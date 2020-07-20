20061 Mitchell Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This immaculate home is perfect! Lovely and elegantly modern with hardwood throughout the main floor, newer carpet, neutral paint, custom tile, granite kitchen counters, fireplace, air conditioning. You will not be disappointed. It even saves on energy with the installed solar system. Plenty of windows, upstairs loft, and beautiful tile work contribute to the open and bright floor plan. Gorgeously updated kitchen appliances, countertops, and custom mosaic tile backsplash. The patio in the large back yard is perfect for entertaining and enjoying summer evenings. The unfinished basement adds extra storage space.



Located near public transit and just 15 minutes from Denver International Airport. Nearby shopping, coffee shops, restaurants, parks, and golf course. Conveniently located near I-70, E-470 and I-225 make for an ideal commute. Contact soon for a showing. This property will not stay available for long!



Pets allowed case by case. $250 pet fee plus $250 per pet additional deposit. No smoking. Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.