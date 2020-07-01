19898 E. 40th Pl.

Amenities

Single Family Home in Green Valley Ranch WITH FINISHED BASEMENT Available for Immediate Rental!!! - This spacious home offers 3600 sq ft of FINISHED LIVING SPACE!!! Main level boasts vaulted ceilings and large windows that let in a TON of natural light, formal living room, family room with built in entertainment center, eat in kitchen with large island and half bath. Upstairs there are three bedrooms/two baths including MASTER SUITE with walk in closet. BONUS FINISHED BASEMENT has two bedrooms/one bath and great room. TWO CAR GARAGE, laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups and fenced in backyard with cement patio for relaxing and entertaining. Backyard is a blank canvas to landscape as you wish...great area for a garden. HOA keeps the neighborhood looking good. CONTACT TRACY WILLIAMS FOR A SHOWING AT 303-549-0161!!! One dog negotiable with a $500 non-refundable pet deposit.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3781208)