Denver, CO
19898 E. 40th Pl.
Last updated April 12 2020 at 10:51 AM

19898 E. 40th Pl.

19898 East 40th Place · No Longer Available
Location

19898 East 40th Place, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Single Family Home in Green Valley Ranch WITH FINISHED BASEMENT Available for Immediate Rental!!! - This spacious home offers 3600 sq ft of FINISHED LIVING SPACE!!! Main level boasts vaulted ceilings and large windows that let in a TON of natural light, formal living room, family room with built in entertainment center, eat in kitchen with large island and half bath. Upstairs there are three bedrooms/two baths including MASTER SUITE with walk in closet. BONUS FINISHED BASEMENT has two bedrooms/one bath and great room. TWO CAR GARAGE, laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups and fenced in backyard with cement patio for relaxing and entertaining. Backyard is a blank canvas to landscape as you wish...great area for a garden. HOA keeps the neighborhood looking good. CONTACT TRACY WILLIAMS FOR A SHOWING AT 303-549-0161!!! One dog negotiable with a $500 non-refundable pet deposit.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3781208)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19898 E. 40th Pl. have any available units?
19898 E. 40th Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 19898 E. 40th Pl. have?
Some of 19898 E. 40th Pl.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19898 E. 40th Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
19898 E. 40th Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19898 E. 40th Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 19898 E. 40th Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 19898 E. 40th Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 19898 E. 40th Pl. offers parking.
Does 19898 E. 40th Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19898 E. 40th Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19898 E. 40th Pl. have a pool?
No, 19898 E. 40th Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 19898 E. 40th Pl. have accessible units?
No, 19898 E. 40th Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 19898 E. 40th Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 19898 E. 40th Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.

