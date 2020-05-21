1975 N Grant St Unit 303

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous Furnished or Unfurnished Grant Park condo located in desirable Uptown! Corner unit with a beautiful view of the Benedict Fountain Park. Open concept makes this 2 bed 2 bath unit feel light, bright and airy! Large master bedroom with bathroom and walk in closet! Second bedroom is perfect for a guest bed or office space, with a full bathroom off of it. The gorgeous galley kitchen boasts granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a large island perfect for entertaining and a breakfast bar. Stackable washer and dryer included! Don't miss out on the coveted Uptown neighborhood walking distance to shopping, restaurants, bars, grocery and transportation! For more information contact Pamela Brinkerhoff at 720-789-8981 or pamela@woodruffpm.com