Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:33 AM

1975 N Grant St Unit 303

1975 Grant Street · (720) 789-8981
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1975 Grant Street, Denver, CO 80203
Downtown Denver

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 886 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous Furnished or Unfurnished Grant Park condo located in desirable Uptown! Corner unit with a beautiful view of the Benedict Fountain Park. Open concept makes this 2 bed 2 bath unit feel light, bright and airy! Large master bedroom with bathroom and walk in closet! Second bedroom is perfect for a guest bed or office space, with a full bathroom off of it. The gorgeous galley kitchen boasts granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a large island perfect for entertaining and a breakfast bar. Stackable washer and dryer included! Don't miss out on the coveted Uptown neighborhood walking distance to shopping, restaurants, bars, grocery and transportation! For more information contact Pamela Brinkerhoff at 720-789-8981 or pamela@woodruffpm.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1975 N Grant St Unit 303 have any available units?
1975 N Grant St Unit 303 has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1975 N Grant St Unit 303 have?
Some of 1975 N Grant St Unit 303's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1975 N Grant St Unit 303 currently offering any rent specials?
1975 N Grant St Unit 303 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1975 N Grant St Unit 303 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1975 N Grant St Unit 303 is pet friendly.
Does 1975 N Grant St Unit 303 offer parking?
No, 1975 N Grant St Unit 303 does not offer parking.
Does 1975 N Grant St Unit 303 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1975 N Grant St Unit 303 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1975 N Grant St Unit 303 have a pool?
No, 1975 N Grant St Unit 303 does not have a pool.
Does 1975 N Grant St Unit 303 have accessible units?
No, 1975 N Grant St Unit 303 does not have accessible units.
Does 1975 N Grant St Unit 303 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1975 N Grant St Unit 303 has units with dishwashers.
