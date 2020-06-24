1950 N. Clarkson St

Amenities

LARGE YARD, 2 car garage, 2 bed, 2 1/2 bath! - This property is truly a gem. You must see inside! Completely updated interior and a 2 car garage with large private fenced yard. Property is 1491 sf, 2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, nicely updated kitchen with all appliances, also includes a washer and dryer. Plenty of storage in unfinished basement. Property is close to Denver Zoo, Coors Field, I-25, shopping, resturants, and downtown area. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Offered at $2300 per month with $2300 security deposit. Pets on case-by-case basis with additional non refundable pet deposit.



This property is managed by a professional and responsible management company. Tenants will have online access to submit 24/7 maintenance requests and the convenience of online rent payments.



Contact us today for a showing!



Beacon Property Management

303-347-0975

ext 101 - Kerri

ext 102 - Laura



