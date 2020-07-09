All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 195 S. Pennsylvania Street #107 - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
195 S. Pennsylvania Street #107 - 1
Last updated May 27 2020 at 3:24 AM

195 S. Pennsylvania Street #107 - 1

195 South Pennsylvania Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Speer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

195 South Pennsylvania Street, Denver, CO 80209
Speer

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
Gorgeous two (2) bedroom, one (1) bath condo located in West Washington Park with just under 700 square feet of livable space. This property has an open living area with a modern feel and a touch of industrial flare. There is beautiful kitchen that includes marble countertops
and stainless-steel appliances. The two bedrooms are equitable in size and come with personal closets. They are perfect for two individual bedrooms or a bedroom / office approach. The property is a rare find in Washington Park as it has a private attached back yard and patio
perfect for entertaining (yard maintained by the HOA). The backyard is equal in size to the interior unit! The property includes the following:
? Pet friendly home (no cats allowed)
? One (1) private off-street parking space as well as ample street parking
? Cooling and heating units with remote thermostat control
? High efficiency washer and dryer
? Conventional oven, microwave, refrigerator
? Adjacent plaza with beautiful landscaping and private gate access
? Third story / roof level pergola that overlooks the Denver city skyline
? Great walkability to nearby restaurants, coffee shops, and Washington Park

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 195 S. Pennsylvania Street #107 - 1 have any available units?
195 S. Pennsylvania Street #107 - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 195 S. Pennsylvania Street #107 - 1 have?
Some of 195 S. Pennsylvania Street #107 - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 195 S. Pennsylvania Street #107 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
195 S. Pennsylvania Street #107 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 195 S. Pennsylvania Street #107 - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 195 S. Pennsylvania Street #107 - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 195 S. Pennsylvania Street #107 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 195 S. Pennsylvania Street #107 - 1 offers parking.
Does 195 S. Pennsylvania Street #107 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 195 S. Pennsylvania Street #107 - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 195 S. Pennsylvania Street #107 - 1 have a pool?
No, 195 S. Pennsylvania Street #107 - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 195 S. Pennsylvania Street #107 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 195 S. Pennsylvania Street #107 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 195 S. Pennsylvania Street #107 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 195 S. Pennsylvania Street #107 - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morris Manor
2727 West 33rd Avenue
Denver, CO 80211
Muse Apartments
2270 S University Blvd
Denver, CO 80210
Alta Springs
9888 E Vassar Dr
Denver, CO 80231
Skyline 1801
1801 Arapahoe St
Denver, CO 80202
Park 17
1280 East 17th Avenue
Denver, CO 80218
Addison at Cherry Creek
9110 E Florida Ave
Denver, CO 80247
Sienna at Cherry Creek
1939 S Quebec Way
Denver, CO 80231
Chestnut Ridge
3655 S Verbena St
Denver, CO 80237

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University