195 S. Pennsylvania Street #107 - 1

Gorgeous two (2) bedroom, one (1) bath condo located in West Washington Park with just under 700 square feet of livable space. This property has an open living area with a modern feel and a touch of industrial flare. There is beautiful kitchen that includes marble countertops

and stainless-steel appliances. The two bedrooms are equitable in size and come with personal closets. They are perfect for two individual bedrooms or a bedroom / office approach. The property is a rare find in Washington Park as it has a private attached back yard and patio

perfect for entertaining (yard maintained by the HOA). The backyard is equal in size to the interior unit! The property includes the following:

? Pet friendly home (no cats allowed)

? One (1) private off-street parking space as well as ample street parking

? Cooling and heating units with remote thermostat control

? High efficiency washer and dryer

? Conventional oven, microwave, refrigerator

? Adjacent plaza with beautiful landscaping and private gate access

? Third story / roof level pergola that overlooks the Denver city skyline

? Great walkability to nearby restaurants, coffee shops, and Washington Park