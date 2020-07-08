All apartments in Denver
1940 Quebec Street

1940 Quebec Street · No Longer Available
Location

1940 Quebec Street, Denver, CO 80220
East Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
dog park
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
Come check out this awesome home located South Park Hill! This property features two bedrooms, one full bathroom, convenient stacked laundry, and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen contains all the major appliances, wood cabinets for storage, and a large window that lets natural light flood into the room. The living and dining area features an open layout, many windows, and a ceiling fan making it the perfect place to either relax or entertain. Outside you can enjoy the beautiful Colorado weather with your furry friend in the spacious backyard. The one car attached garage is great for keeping your car out of the snow or providing some extra storage! You will love the location of this home as it is only minutes from Johnson & Wales University, King Soopers, Stapleton Off Leash Dog Park, The Denver Zoo, and the shops and restaurants at East 29th Ave Town Center. Commuting is easy with quick access to both I-70 and I-25. This property will go quick so, sign up for a tour today!

Pets - Yes
Utilities - Tenant Pays All
Appliances - Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave
Laundry - Washer & Dryer
Parking - Driveway & 1 Car Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1940 Quebec Street have any available units?
1940 Quebec Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1940 Quebec Street have?
Some of 1940 Quebec Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1940 Quebec Street currently offering any rent specials?
1940 Quebec Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1940 Quebec Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1940 Quebec Street is pet friendly.
Does 1940 Quebec Street offer parking?
Yes, 1940 Quebec Street offers parking.
Does 1940 Quebec Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1940 Quebec Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1940 Quebec Street have a pool?
No, 1940 Quebec Street does not have a pool.
Does 1940 Quebec Street have accessible units?
No, 1940 Quebec Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1940 Quebec Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1940 Quebec Street has units with dishwashers.

