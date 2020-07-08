1940 Quebec Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage dog park

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage

Come check out this awesome home located South Park Hill! This property features two bedrooms, one full bathroom, convenient stacked laundry, and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen contains all the major appliances, wood cabinets for storage, and a large window that lets natural light flood into the room. The living and dining area features an open layout, many windows, and a ceiling fan making it the perfect place to either relax or entertain. Outside you can enjoy the beautiful Colorado weather with your furry friend in the spacious backyard. The one car attached garage is great for keeping your car out of the snow or providing some extra storage! You will love the location of this home as it is only minutes from Johnson & Wales University, King Soopers, Stapleton Off Leash Dog Park, The Denver Zoo, and the shops and restaurants at East 29th Ave Town Center. Commuting is easy with quick access to both I-70 and I-25. This property will go quick so, sign up for a tour today!



Pets - Yes

Utilities - Tenant Pays All

Appliances - Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave

Laundry - Washer & Dryer

Parking - Driveway & 1 Car Garage



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.