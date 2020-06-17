All apartments in Denver
1937 South Logan St

1937 South Logan Street
Denver
Platt Park
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

1937 South Logan Street, Denver, CO 80210
Platt Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
Incredible 4BD, 3.5BA Home in Platt Park with 2-Car Garage, Fenced Front Yard, and Private Fenced Patio - This enormous, luxurious home features a 5-piece master bathroom, large finished basement with wet bar and wine cooler, and spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets. Prime location in Platt Park near numerous dining locations, boutique shops, and parks (Platt Park and Wash Park). Being in one of Denver's most desirable neighborhoods combined with its unique and modern features make this home an ideal place to live. Schedule a tour @ Keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a $100 monthly fee for water, sewer, trash, lawncare and snow removal
*There are four bathrooms (three full, one half).
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE5037081)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

