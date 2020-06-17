1937 South Logan St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly

Incredible 4BD, 3.5BA Home in Platt Park with 2-Car Garage, Fenced Front Yard, and Private Fenced Patio - This enormous, luxurious home features a 5-piece master bathroom, large finished basement with wet bar and wine cooler, and spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets. Prime location in Platt Park near numerous dining locations, boutique shops, and parks (Platt Park and Wash Park). Being in one of Denver's most desirable neighborhoods combined with its unique and modern features make this home an ideal place to live. Schedule a tour @ Keyrenterdenver.com.



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Pets are negotiable.

*There is a $100 monthly fee for water, sewer, trash, lawncare and snow removal

*There are four bathrooms (three full, one half).

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent

*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

720-739-3000



(RLNE5037081)