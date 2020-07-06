Amenities

1924 W 39th Ave Available 05/05/20 Sleek 3BD, 3.5BA Townhouse with Upgraded Finishes and Private Outdoor Space - Elevate your living experience. Located in one of Denver's highly desirable neighborhoods, this premier townhouse offers all the comforts you want. Enter the home to the main living room, which features a chef style kitchen, wonderful office space, abundance of natural sunlight and a garage door that leads to the private back yard. The private back yard allows access to the detached garage and storage.



The second floor boasts the main bedrooms. Both bedrooms offer sizable floor plans, with attached on-suites. The master bedrooms includes his & hers closets, with an over-sized soaking tub and walk in shower.



The top level of the home leads to the office/ sitting area, with direct access to the rooftop terrace and city views. This level also includes the guest bedroom and bathroom,



Schedule a showing at Keyrenterdenver.com.



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking

*Pets are negotiable.

*There is a $75 monthly water fee.

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services

*Leasing Broker: Nicholas Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



