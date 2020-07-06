All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1924 W 39th Ave
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

1924 W 39th Ave

1924 West 39th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1924 West 39th Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
online portal
1924 W 39th Ave Available 05/05/20 Sleek 3BD, 3.5BA Townhouse with Upgraded Finishes and Private Outdoor Space - Elevate your living experience. Located in one of Denver's highly desirable neighborhoods, this premier townhouse offers all the comforts you want. Enter the home to the main living room, which features a chef style kitchen, wonderful office space, abundance of natural sunlight and a garage door that leads to the private back yard. The private back yard allows access to the detached garage and storage.

The second floor boasts the main bedrooms. Both bedrooms offer sizable floor plans, with attached on-suites. The master bedrooms includes his & hers closets, with an over-sized soaking tub and walk in shower.

The top level of the home leads to the office/ sitting area, with direct access to the rooftop terrace and city views. This level also includes the guest bedroom and bathroom,

Schedule a showing at Keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a $75 monthly water fee.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services
*Leasing Broker: Nicholas Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5712968)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1924 W 39th Ave have any available units?
1924 W 39th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1924 W 39th Ave have?
Some of 1924 W 39th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1924 W 39th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1924 W 39th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1924 W 39th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1924 W 39th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1924 W 39th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1924 W 39th Ave offers parking.
Does 1924 W 39th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1924 W 39th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1924 W 39th Ave have a pool?
No, 1924 W 39th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1924 W 39th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1924 W 39th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1924 W 39th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1924 W 39th Ave has units with dishwashers.

