19076 E. 57th Pl. #A

19076 East 57th Place · No Longer Available
Location

19076 East 57th Place, Denver, CO 80249
Denver International Airport

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bed 3 Bath in GVR!!!! - One of the few units with a private yard space! Beautiful well maintained town homes in Green Valley Ranch. Rare end unit with it's own enclosed fenced yard, perfect for your pet, as well as a side yard that has been made into a vegetable garden. This 3 bed, 3 bath, great floor plan with updated fixtures and ceiling fans. Central Air and Washer/Dryer Included! Convenient location near schools, shopping, and transportation. Quick access to DIA. Don't miss the opportunity to call this place home!!!

Call TODAY to schedule a showing!!! (720) 357-6655

For More Available Rentals, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com/rentals

Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company

(RLNE4707188)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19076 E. 57th Pl. #A have any available units?
19076 E. 57th Pl. #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 19076 E. 57th Pl. #A have?
Some of 19076 E. 57th Pl. #A's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19076 E. 57th Pl. #A currently offering any rent specials?
19076 E. 57th Pl. #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19076 E. 57th Pl. #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 19076 E. 57th Pl. #A is pet friendly.
Does 19076 E. 57th Pl. #A offer parking?
No, 19076 E. 57th Pl. #A does not offer parking.
Does 19076 E. 57th Pl. #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19076 E. 57th Pl. #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19076 E. 57th Pl. #A have a pool?
No, 19076 E. 57th Pl. #A does not have a pool.
Does 19076 E. 57th Pl. #A have accessible units?
No, 19076 E. 57th Pl. #A does not have accessible units.
Does 19076 E. 57th Pl. #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 19076 E. 57th Pl. #A does not have units with dishwashers.
