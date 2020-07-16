19076 E. 57th Pl. #A

Amenities
3 Bed 3 Bath in GVR!!!! - One of the few units with a private yard space! Beautiful well maintained town homes in Green Valley Ranch. Rare end unit with it's own enclosed fenced yard, perfect for your pet, as well as a side yard that has been made into a vegetable garden. This 3 bed, 3 bath, great floor plan with updated fixtures and ceiling fans. Central Air and Washer/Dryer Included! Convenient location near schools, shopping, and transportation. Quick access to DIA. Don't miss the opportunity to call this place home!!!
Call TODAY to schedule a showing!!! (720) 357-6655
For More Available Rentals, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com/rentals
Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company
(RLNE4707188)