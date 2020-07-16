19076 E. 57th Pl. #A

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bed 3 Bath in GVR!!!! - One of the few units with a private yard space! Beautiful well maintained town homes in Green Valley Ranch. Rare end unit with it's own enclosed fenced yard, perfect for your pet, as well as a side yard that has been made into a vegetable garden. This 3 bed, 3 bath, great floor plan with updated fixtures and ceiling fans. Central Air and Washer/Dryer Included! Convenient location near schools, shopping, and transportation. Quick access to DIA. Don't miss the opportunity to call this place home!!!



Call TODAY to schedule a showing!!! (720) 357-6655



For More Available Rentals, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com/rentals



Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company



(RLNE4707188)