Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1906 Grove Streeet
Last updated November 7 2019 at 7:25 AM

1906 Grove Streeet

1906 Grove Street · No Longer Available
Location

1906 Grove Street, Denver, CO 80204
Sloan Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to Sloan's Lake. Thoughtfully and comfortably laid out brand new rowhome. This architectural style has really come into its own. This home has 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. The entry level bedroom has an attached bathroom so it is perfect for an office or roommate. The finishes are a nice clean warm white with light wood grain accents. The high traffic areas are hardwoods. The main floor has a very open floor plan with kitchen opening to the living room, very tall windows, small deck off of the kitchen, and 1/2 bath. The upstairs bedroom floor contains the master bedroom, master bath and walk in closet. The secondary bedroom, bathroom, and stackable washer dryer are also on this floor. One more floor up to the large rooftop deck complete with east and west facing views, composite decking, and both electric and gas line access.

Enjoy offstreet parking in the oversized one car garage. Which means you can park your vehicle in your garage and have enough room for scooters, motorcycles, bicyles, paaddleboards or whatever fun toys you might need to enjoy the excellent recreation haven just a few blocks away at Sloan's Lake Park. This location is really hard to beat in Denver. It is just a few miles from downtown but enjoy all the benefits of an established neighborhood feel. This little slice of Denver just keeps getting better. Minutes from REI, SLOHI, LOHI, West Colfax, Broncos Stadium, Alamo Drafthouse, Toast wine and Spirits, and the Little Man Icecream factory as well as all of the other great little new and established spots West Denver has to offer.

For more information or to schedule a showing please contact Chris Martinez with J & M Realty at (303) 619 - 6068 or submit an application at jmrealty.managebuilding.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1906 Grove Streeet have any available units?
1906 Grove Streeet doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1906 Grove Streeet have?
Some of 1906 Grove Streeet's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1906 Grove Streeet currently offering any rent specials?
1906 Grove Streeet is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1906 Grove Streeet pet-friendly?
No, 1906 Grove Streeet is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1906 Grove Streeet offer parking?
Yes, 1906 Grove Streeet offers parking.
Does 1906 Grove Streeet have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1906 Grove Streeet offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1906 Grove Streeet have a pool?
No, 1906 Grove Streeet does not have a pool.
Does 1906 Grove Streeet have accessible units?
No, 1906 Grove Streeet does not have accessible units.
Does 1906 Grove Streeet have units with dishwashers?
No, 1906 Grove Streeet does not have units with dishwashers.
