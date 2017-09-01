1906 Grove Streeet

Amenities

Welcome home to Sloan's Lake. Thoughtfully and comfortably laid out brand new rowhome. This architectural style has really come into its own. This home has 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. The entry level bedroom has an attached bathroom so it is perfect for an office or roommate. The finishes are a nice clean warm white with light wood grain accents. The high traffic areas are hardwoods. The main floor has a very open floor plan with kitchen opening to the living room, very tall windows, small deck off of the kitchen, and 1/2 bath. The upstairs bedroom floor contains the master bedroom, master bath and walk in closet. The secondary bedroom, bathroom, and stackable washer dryer are also on this floor. One more floor up to the large rooftop deck complete with east and west facing views, composite decking, and both electric and gas line access.



Enjoy offstreet parking in the oversized one car garage. Which means you can park your vehicle in your garage and have enough room for scooters, motorcycles, bicyles, paaddleboards or whatever fun toys you might need to enjoy the excellent recreation haven just a few blocks away at Sloan's Lake Park. This location is really hard to beat in Denver. It is just a few miles from downtown but enjoy all the benefits of an established neighborhood feel. This little slice of Denver just keeps getting better. Minutes from REI, SLOHI, LOHI, West Colfax, Broncos Stadium, Alamo Drafthouse, Toast wine and Spirits, and the Little Man Icecream factory as well as all of the other great little new and established spots West Denver has to offer.



For more information or to schedule a showing please contact Chris Martinez with J & M Realty at (303) 619 - 6068 or submit an application at jmrealty.managebuilding.com