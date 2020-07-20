All apartments in Denver
19059 East 58th Avenue
19059 East 58th Avenue

19059 East 58th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

19059 East 58th Avenue, Denver, CO 80249
Denver International Airport

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available Now! Move in Ready!

For the first 6 months, rent will be $1,850!

Contact us to find out how to submit a free application!

Great 2 story row home located in Green Valley Ranch! Reserved parking space next to the garage. Gourmet kitchen with, 42” cabinets, island countertop with breakfast bar, pantry, and ceramic tile floors. The dining room opens to deck for entertaining. Spacious living room with ½ bath on the main level. Utility room with full-size washer and dryer hookups.

Upper level has 3 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms, spacious master suite with walk-in closet and private bathroom. Private deck as well as an enclosed patio with pavers and rock, 1 car oversized detached garage. Covered front porch with views out to shared courtyard is a perfect location to unwind after a long day!

A short walk to the First Creek Community Park & playground and close to Green Valley Ranch Golf course, shopping and easy access to highways (I-70 & E470). Convenient to DIA! Located 1 mile from RTD light rail A Line that goes between downtown and DIA.

Additional Features:
-42” inch kitchen cabinets
-Private deck and patio
-1 car detached garage

Pets - No
Cooling Type - A/C
Utilities included - Water
Laundry - W/D Hookups
Parking -1 car garage and additional 1 dedicated spot

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19059 East 58th Avenue have any available units?
19059 East 58th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 19059 East 58th Avenue have?
Some of 19059 East 58th Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19059 East 58th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
19059 East 58th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19059 East 58th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 19059 East 58th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 19059 East 58th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 19059 East 58th Avenue offers parking.
Does 19059 East 58th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19059 East 58th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19059 East 58th Avenue have a pool?
No, 19059 East 58th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 19059 East 58th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 19059 East 58th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 19059 East 58th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 19059 East 58th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
