19059 East 58th Avenue

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

For the first 6 months, rent will be $1,850!



Contact us to find out how to submit a free application!



Great 2 story row home located in Green Valley Ranch! Reserved parking space next to the garage. Gourmet kitchen with, 42” cabinets, island countertop with breakfast bar, pantry, and ceramic tile floors. The dining room opens to deck for entertaining. Spacious living room with ½ bath on the main level. Utility room with full-size washer and dryer hookups.



Upper level has 3 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms, spacious master suite with walk-in closet and private bathroom. Private deck as well as an enclosed patio with pavers and rock, 1 car oversized detached garage. Covered front porch with views out to shared courtyard is a perfect location to unwind after a long day!



A short walk to the First Creek Community Park & playground and close to Green Valley Ranch Golf course, shopping and easy access to highways (I-70 & E470). Convenient to DIA! Located 1 mile from RTD light rail A Line that goes between downtown and DIA.



-42” inch kitchen cabinets

-Private deck and patio

-1 car detached garage



Pets - No

Cooling Type - A/C

Utilities included - Water

Laundry - W/D Hookups

Parking -1 car garage and additional 1 dedicated spot



Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.