All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 19 South Emerson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
19 South Emerson Street
Last updated July 7 2020 at 12:41 AM

19 South Emerson Street

19 South Emerson Street · (720) 730-7186
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Speer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

19 South Emerson Street, Denver, CO 80209
Speer

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,375

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Come check out this great apartment located in Denver. This property features three bedrooms, one full bathroom, and almost 1,400 square feet of livable space. The kitchen includes all the major appliances, granite countertops, and tons of cabinets for storage. The living room is spacious and complete with a wood burning fireplace, carpeted floors, and many windows that bring in great natural light. Enjoy the convenience of a separate laundry room with both a washer and dryer. You will love the location of this property as it sits minutes from Whole Foods, Safeway, Home Depot, and countless shops and restaurants at both Cherry Creek Mall and South Broadway. Commuting is a breeze with quick access to Speer Boulevard and I-25. You do not want to miss out on this great opportunity so, apply today!

Pets: Allowed with $50/mo. Pet Fee
Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Washer, Dryer
Additional Features/Amenities: None
Utilities Included in Rent: Tenant Pays All
HOA Fees: Paid by owner
Parking: Street Parking
School District: Denver 1
Occupancy: Max of 2 if Unrelated

Property will be vacant July 31st. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.

Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 South Emerson Street have any available units?
19 South Emerson Street has a unit available for $2,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 19 South Emerson Street have?
Some of 19 South Emerson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 South Emerson Street currently offering any rent specials?
19 South Emerson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 South Emerson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 19 South Emerson Street is pet friendly.
Does 19 South Emerson Street offer parking?
Yes, 19 South Emerson Street offers parking.
Does 19 South Emerson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19 South Emerson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 South Emerson Street have a pool?
No, 19 South Emerson Street does not have a pool.
Does 19 South Emerson Street have accessible units?
No, 19 South Emerson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19 South Emerson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 South Emerson Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 19 South Emerson Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vela on Pearl
23 Pearl St
Denver, CO 80203
Emery West Highland
3550 W 38th Ave
Denver, CO 80211
Milo
4109 East 10th Avenue
Denver, CO 80220
Steele Manor
1421 Steele St
Denver, CO 80206
The Crossing Apartment Homes
13500 Albrook Dr
Denver, CO 80239
The Black Swan
1380 Steele Street
Denver, CO 80206
Loft 9
11100 E Dartmouth Ave
Denver, CO 80014
AMLI Cherry Creek
801 S Cherry St
Denver, CO 80246

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity