1894 South Garfield Street
Last updated December 27 2019 at 7:53 AM

1894 South Garfield Street

1894 South Garfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

1894 South Garfield Street, Denver, CO 80210
University Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*** CHOOSE A 6 OR 18 MONTH LEASE AND GET 1 MONTH RENT FREE !!! ***

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom recently renovated garden level unit in Denver will welcome you with 850 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes with stainless-steel appliances and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, an open floor plan, lots of natural light, and washer and dryer in unit/hookups. Parking for this property is reserved parking spot. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Prarie Park. Also nearby are Dave & Busters, Old Chicago, Cherry Creek Shopping Center, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and Colorado Blvd.

Small pet are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes recycling and yard care. A flat fee of $50/month for water, sewer, and trash.

*** CHOOSE A 6 OR 18 MONTH LEASE AND GET 1 MONTH RENT FREE !!! ***

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1894 South Garfield Street have any available units?
1894 South Garfield Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1894 South Garfield Street have?
Some of 1894 South Garfield Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1894 South Garfield Street currently offering any rent specials?
1894 South Garfield Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1894 South Garfield Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1894 South Garfield Street is pet friendly.
Does 1894 South Garfield Street offer parking?
Yes, 1894 South Garfield Street offers parking.
Does 1894 South Garfield Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1894 South Garfield Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1894 South Garfield Street have a pool?
No, 1894 South Garfield Street does not have a pool.
Does 1894 South Garfield Street have accessible units?
No, 1894 South Garfield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1894 South Garfield Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1894 South Garfield Street does not have units with dishwashers.

