1894 South Garfield Street

*** CHOOSE A 6 OR 18 MONTH LEASE AND GET 1 MONTH RENT FREE !!! ***



This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom recently renovated garden level unit in Denver will welcome you with 850 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes with stainless-steel appliances and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, an open floor plan, lots of natural light, and washer and dryer in unit/hookups. Parking for this property is reserved parking spot. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Prarie Park. Also nearby are Dave & Busters, Old Chicago, Cherry Creek Shopping Center, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and Colorado Blvd.



Small pet are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes recycling and yard care. A flat fee of $50/month for water, sewer, and trash.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Contact us to schedule a showing.