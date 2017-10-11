All apartments in Denver
18651 E 47th Ave
18651 E 47th Ave

18651 East 47th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

18651 East 47th Avenue, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This Absolutely Beautiful Two Story Home Is Move In Ready And Has So Much To Offer. This Home's Very Inviting And Functional Open Floor Plan Makes It Great For Relaxation Or Entertaining Family And Friends. The Livingroom Has An Abundance Of Southern Light, Gorgeous Wood Flooring, And Build In Speakers For Sound. The Dining Area Has Sliding Doors With Easy Access To The Backyard Patio, Summer Garden, And Fenced Backyard. The Kitchen Is Spacious And Has Ample Counter Space And Cabinets, As Well As Stainless Steel Appliances. Off The Kitchen For Your Convenience Is The 1/2 Bath, Utility Closet, Laundry Room, And Direct Access To The Attached 2-Car Garage.. Which Has Plenty Of Shelfing For Storage. The Second Level Showcases A Spacious, Bright, And Airy Open Loft, 3 Bedrooms, And 2 full Baths. The Master Suite Features Two Walk-In Closets & Private En-Suite Bathroom. The 2nd And 3rd Bedrooms Are Generous Sized And Shared A Full Bathroom.This Home Is Close To Schools, Restaurants, Shopping, Parks, Entertainment, GVR Golf Course, And The Denver International Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18651 E 47th Ave have any available units?
18651 E 47th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 18651 E 47th Ave have?
Some of 18651 E 47th Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18651 E 47th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
18651 E 47th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18651 E 47th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 18651 E 47th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 18651 E 47th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 18651 E 47th Ave offers parking.
Does 18651 E 47th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18651 E 47th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18651 E 47th Ave have a pool?
No, 18651 E 47th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 18651 E 47th Ave have accessible units?
No, 18651 E 47th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 18651 E 47th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18651 E 47th Ave has units with dishwashers.

