18651 E 47th Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This Absolutely Beautiful Two Story Home Is Move In Ready And Has So Much To Offer. This Home's Very Inviting And Functional Open Floor Plan Makes It Great For Relaxation Or Entertaining Family And Friends. The Livingroom Has An Abundance Of Southern Light, Gorgeous Wood Flooring, And Build In Speakers For Sound. The Dining Area Has Sliding Doors With Easy Access To The Backyard Patio, Summer Garden, And Fenced Backyard. The Kitchen Is Spacious And Has Ample Counter Space And Cabinets, As Well As Stainless Steel Appliances. Off The Kitchen For Your Convenience Is The 1/2 Bath, Utility Closet, Laundry Room, And Direct Access To The Attached 2-Car Garage.. Which Has Plenty Of Shelfing For Storage. The Second Level Showcases A Spacious, Bright, And Airy Open Loft, 3 Bedrooms, And 2 full Baths. The Master Suite Features Two Walk-In Closets & Private En-Suite Bathroom. The 2nd And 3rd Bedrooms Are Generous Sized And Shared A Full Bathroom.This Home Is Close To Schools, Restaurants, Shopping, Parks, Entertainment, GVR Golf Course, And The Denver International Airport.