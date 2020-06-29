1863 Clarkson St. 2

Amenities

Remodeled Up-town/Capital Hill - 1 Bedroom - Property Id: 214144



Cute One Bedroom, Fully Renovated in Fabulous Up-Town turn of century Victorian building. On main level. Secure entry, Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, microwave oven 42" tall wood cabinets. High ceilings. Pottery Barn Colors. Very Cute Unit - Lots of light. Ceiling fans in bedroom and living room. Newer energy efficient windows. Two Closets, New tiled bath. Great condition - Coin laundry on-site. Newer energy efficient windows. Secure entry. Clean & good condition. Includes a 7' high by 4' X 4' storage shed. (Normally $30/mo.). Sorry - no cats & seriously... No Smoking on premises & no growing allowed. One small friendly dog with well-mannered conscientious owner(s) is ok. No cats. Good credit required. Background Checked. Convenient to downtown, Natural Foods, Safeway, restaurants, coffee shops, banks, within blocks. Great Uptown/North Capitol Hill location. Sharp!

