Denver, CO
1863 Clarkson St. 2
1863 Clarkson St. 2

1863 Clarkson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1863 Clarkson Street, Denver, CO 80203
Downtown Denver

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
on-site laundry
Remodeled Up-town/Capital Hill - 1 Bedroom - Property Id: 214144

Cute One Bedroom, Fully Renovated in Fabulous Up-Town turn of century Victorian building. On main level. Secure entry, Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, microwave oven 42" tall wood cabinets. High ceilings. Pottery Barn Colors. Very Cute Unit - Lots of light. Ceiling fans in bedroom and living room. Newer energy efficient windows. Two Closets, New tiled bath. Great condition - Coin laundry on-site. Newer energy efficient windows. Secure entry. Clean & good condition. Includes a 7' high by 4' X 4' storage shed. (Normally $30/mo.). Sorry - no cats & seriously... No Smoking on premises & no growing allowed. One small friendly dog with well-mannered conscientious owner(s) is ok. No cats. Good credit required. Background Checked. Convenient to downtown, Natural Foods, Safeway, restaurants, coffee shops, banks, within blocks. Great Uptown/North Capitol Hill location. Sharp!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/214144
Property Id 214144

(RLNE5505984)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1863 Clarkson St. 2 have any available units?
1863 Clarkson St. 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1863 Clarkson St. 2 have?
Some of 1863 Clarkson St. 2's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1863 Clarkson St. 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1863 Clarkson St. 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1863 Clarkson St. 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1863 Clarkson St. 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1863 Clarkson St. 2 offer parking?
No, 1863 Clarkson St. 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1863 Clarkson St. 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1863 Clarkson St. 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1863 Clarkson St. 2 have a pool?
No, 1863 Clarkson St. 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1863 Clarkson St. 2 have accessible units?
No, 1863 Clarkson St. 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1863 Clarkson St. 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1863 Clarkson St. 2 has units with dishwashers.
