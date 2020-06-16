1837 South Monroe Street

Amenities

KEY FEATURES:

Bedrooms: 2 Bedrooms

Bathrooms: 1 Bathroom

Parking: 1 off Street parking Space

Lease Duration: 1 Year

Deposit: $1,300, Cash or Certified Funds

Pet Policy: Cats OK for $35 Per Month Extra and $200 Non-refundable pet fee

Laundry: None

Property Type: 4-plex



Sweet 2Bed, 1Bath Upstairs Apartment in Clean 4-Plex Near DU!! Washer & Dryer Hook-ups; 852 Square Feet of Living Space; Water is PAID By Owner; Swamp cooler included!! New stainless steel appliances!! Great Central Location - Minutes to DU, 6th Ave. and Easy Access to Downtown - WOW!!! $1,300.00 deposit. Available September!!! Cats OK, $35 More Per Month Per Pet And $200 Non-refundable pet fee per pet. $50-$55 App fee! Please call 303-922-6333 for info & to schedule a showing.



BISHOP REALTY & MANGEMENT, INC.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.