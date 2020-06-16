All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1837 South Monroe Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1837 South Monroe Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1837 South Monroe Street

1837 South Monroe Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
University Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1837 South Monroe Street, Denver, CO 80210
University Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
KEY FEATURES:
Bedrooms: 2 Bedrooms
Bathrooms: 1 Bathroom
Parking: 1 off Street parking Space
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Deposit: $1,300, Cash or Certified Funds
Pet Policy: Cats OK for $35 Per Month Extra and $200 Non-refundable pet fee
Laundry: None
Property Type: 4-plex

Sweet 2Bed, 1Bath Upstairs Apartment in Clean 4-Plex Near DU!! Washer & Dryer Hook-ups; 852 Square Feet of Living Space; Water is PAID By Owner; Swamp cooler included!! New stainless steel appliances!! Great Central Location - Minutes to DU, 6th Ave. and Easy Access to Downtown - WOW!!! $1,300.00 deposit. Available September!!! Cats OK, $35 More Per Month Per Pet And $200 Non-refundable pet fee per pet. $50-$55 App fee! Please call 303-922-6333 for info & to schedule a showing.

BISHOP REALTY & MANGEMENT, INC.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1837 South Monroe Street have any available units?
1837 South Monroe Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1837 South Monroe Street have?
Some of 1837 South Monroe Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1837 South Monroe Street currently offering any rent specials?
1837 South Monroe Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1837 South Monroe Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1837 South Monroe Street is pet friendly.
Does 1837 South Monroe Street offer parking?
Yes, 1837 South Monroe Street does offer parking.
Does 1837 South Monroe Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1837 South Monroe Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1837 South Monroe Street have a pool?
No, 1837 South Monroe Street does not have a pool.
Does 1837 South Monroe Street have accessible units?
No, 1837 South Monroe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1837 South Monroe Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1837 South Monroe Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1270 Logan Street
1270 North Logan Street
Denver, CO 80203
Connect at First Creek
17900 East 56th Avenue
Denver, CO 80249
Shambhala
1355 Pearl St
Denver, CO 80203
Ascent
8400 E Yale Ave
Denver, CO 80231
Westend
3500 Rockmont Dr
Denver, CO 80202
Gables Cherry Creek
360 S Monroe St
Denver, CO 80209
TwentyOne01 on Market Apartments
2101 Market St
Denver, CO 80205
AMLI Cherry Creek
801 S Cherry St
Denver, CO 80246

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University