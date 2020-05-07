Amenities

1801 Wynkoop Street #216 Available 09/13/19 Stunning Contemporary 2BR Loft in the Ice House - Just Steps from Union Station! - Enjoy the comfort and luxury of beautiful hardwood floors, exposed brick walls, and arched windows in this stunning 2-bedroom, 2-full bathroom light-filled Ice House loft located right next to Union Station!!



The fully equipped, spacious and open kitchen comes with all stainless appliances and beautiful granite countertops. The kitchen island can accommodate several barstools and includes the stovetop. A built in desk with cabinets and drawers makes for a perfect at-home office or workspace. The master bedroom is spacious and includes a large walk-in closet with shelving and storage. The second bedroom includes a Murphy bed and sliding doors. Both full bathrooms are accented with beautiful tile.



Assigned secured access garage parking space and massive storage unit are already included in the rent! Tenant would be responsible for electric only - water, sewer and trash already included in rent as well! Cable/internet/phone optional and responsibility of tenant.



Access to amazing amenities like large, health-club quality fitness center with new cardio and weight equipment and roof deck with gas grill and breathtaking views of Union Station and the downtown skyline. Access to everything you love about Denver - Coors Field, Union Station, LoDo, Riverfront, all right outside your front door at Ice House!!



Come see why this historic building is the best in Union Station!



LINK TO VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/XNI5A8xAfJg



LINK TO ONLINE APPLICATION: https://flrentals.appfolio.com/listings/detail/e2a46fb8-462f-4caa-9544-c50512c4e94e



(RLNE3543390)